DE40 returns to bearish channel, Rheinmetall drops 9%
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
European indices trade lower DE40 returns to short-term downward channel Pullback on defense sector stocks European stock market indices trade...
Gold prices (GOLD) continue their dynamic upward trend, rising by over 1% just today, thereby breaking new historical highs. Escalating tensions in the...
The Dollar Index (USDIDX) has formed a double top formation, which may indicate a continuation of the downward movement in the coming weeks. Tomorrow's...
The big news overnight was the jump in the British Retail Consortium March sales monitor. This timely gauge of UK retail sales jumped to 3.5% for total...
Today is exceptionally quiet in terms of macroeconomic publications. Markets have a moment to breathe before key publications this week, namely tomorrow's...
Asia-Pacific indices are recording a good growth session. The most gains are seen in the index in Singapore +0.85% (SG20cash) and Japan +0.65% (Jap225)....
U.S. indexes end the first session of the week without a clear direction. The US500 is up 0.05%, while the US100 loses 0.05%. Investors are waiting...
Microchip Technology has strengthened its partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) by integrating a specialized 40 nanometer...
Indexes gain at the opening of the session Weaker dollar supports stock quotes Bond yields strongly gain At the beginning of the new week,...
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
Bitcoin begins the new trading week with a dynamic upward movement, breaking above the level of $72,400. The popular cryptocurrency enters a key phase...
European indices trade higher DE40 tests upper limit of bearish channel Zalando rallies 5% after upgrade at Citi In spite of a flat opening...
The EUR/USD has retested a key support zone, which led to the cessation of the sell-off in the currency pair. This support zone, identified at 1.07,...
A lot of attention at the start of a new week is paid to oil, which launched today's trading with a big bearish price gap amid signs of potential de-escalation...
Brent and WTI launched the new week with a bearish price gap, following news on potential de-escalation in the Middle East. Israel has decided to withdraw...
European indices set for flat opening Second-tier data from Europe Rate decisions from RBNZ, BoC and ECB later this week European index futures...
Financial markets had an inauspicious start to the second quarter. Stock markets across the US, the West and in Asia ended last week in the red, the 10-year...
German industrial production data for February was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a small 0.3% increase in industrial output...