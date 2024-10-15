DE30: Le Maire warns the United States
Summary: European indices push higher on the Friday morning DAX (DE30 on xStation5) eyes a test of the resistance level at 12600 pts Fresenius (FRE.DE)...
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Summary: UoM consumer sentiment expected to decline slightly Fed to release its monetary policy report to Congress Major US banks will report its...
Summary: Chinese trade surplus with the US increases substantially in June handing Donald Trump fresh reasons to push ahead PBoC does not tinker a yuan...
Summary: Stock indices move higher after slow start USD pulls back as CPI comes in inline TRY looks to recover from record lows Bearish forecasts for...
Summary: Turkish Lira gaining more than 1% against USD and EUR New Turkish fin min promises to bring down soaring inflation Moody’s highlights investor...
Summary: US CPI Y/Y: +2.9% vs 2.9% exp ECB minutes contain few surprises Gold revisits long term support level from 1235-1245 The release this afternoon...
European stock markets are continuing to climb higher following the news that US President Donald Trump has managed to strike a deal with other NATO allies...
Summary: European equities trade subtly higher on Thursday Wall Street futures point for a higher opening in the US ECB minutes and US inflation...
Summary: A majority of Canadians are aware of Bitcoin’s existence Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel Prize winner, criticizes virtual currencies again Opera browser...
Dominic Raab, the newly appointed Brexit Secretary, will deliver a statement to the Commons around 1PM this afternoon outlining the Government’s...
Summary: Swedish inflation more or less matches expectations in June Riksbank minutes confirm the bank remains on track to hike later this year EURSEK...
UOB issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: Trump bashes Germany during NATO summit DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to climb back above the 12450 pts handle Thyssenkrupp (TKA.DE) gets...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: ECB and Riksbank to publish minutes from the latest meetings Swedish inflation expected to move further above Riksbank’s target Consensus...
Summary: Asian equities bounce back led by Chinese indices following a bleak session on Wednesday PBoC devalues the onshore yuan substantially in a possible...
Summary: Equities decline as US impost further trade tariffs on China Will corporate earnings overshadow trade worries? BOC hike rates as expected US...
Summary: DOE inventories: -12.6M vs -4.1M exp Last night’s API: -6.8M Oil spikes higher in volatile trade The latest crude oil inventory numbers from...
Summary: BOC hike overnight rate by 25 bp to 1.5% Hawkish statement also boosts CAD USDCAD falls below 1.31 As was widely expected the Bank of Canada...
Summary: US PPI Y/Y: +3.4% vs +3.1% exp; close to 7-year high USD higher on the day but EURUSD attempts to bounce on ECB comments Tomorrow’s US CPI data...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
