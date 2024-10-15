Trade tensions dominate markets sending risky assets lower
Summary: Stocks plummet as US announces new tariffs USD outperforms other majors Bank of Canada to make interest rate decision (3:00 pm BST) Steep...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
European stocks are plunging as investors have been spooked by a further escalation of the trade spat between the US and China. After the Donald Trump...
Summary: Major banks to launch S&P 500 earnings season on Friday, July 13 Average earnings expected to grow at the pace of 20% YoY Median estimate...
Summary: FINRA, an American regulator of brokerage firms and exchange markets, encourages brokers to disclose any activities connected with digital assets...
News late last night that the US will impose tariffs on a further $200B of imports from China has roiled the markets with the FTSE falling more than 1%...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: New tariffs announced by the US doomed European stock markets DAX (DE30 on xStation5) is testing support level at 12450 pts Korean authorities...
Summary: US PPI inflation expected to tick higher in June Bank of Canada widely anticipated to deliver a 25 bp rate hike Consensus suggests DOE report...
Summary: Donald Trump administration plans to slap China with a package of new duties worth $200 billion Asian indices plunge in the aftermath, commodities...
Summary: Strong selling seen in crypto space with 5%+ declines USDJPY probes pivotal resistance GBP looks to recover after GDP release Copper falls back...
Summary: Copper moving back near lowest level in a year Chinese investor unwinds $1B bet China’s slowing economy weighing on the metal and AUD The price...
Summary: USDJPY probing trendline from summer of 2015 Risk-on sentiment and USD recovery aiding the pair US inflation data due out on Thursday We noted yesterday...
Summary: US inflation is expected to have accelerated in June ECB minutes could signal some disputes within the Governing Council regarding a rate increase...
Summary: European stocks advance modestly Oil prices surges ahead of API data release US Dollar Index moves higher to the 94.4 pts handle Tuesday’s...
Summary: Czech investment bank is going to run a blockchain fund Billionaire and co-founder of Google is positively oriented for a cryptocurrencies One...
Summary: May industrial output misses expectations, construction output comes above the median estimate GDP growth bounces back during three months through...
Summary: European stock markets begin Tuesday’s trading with modest gains DAX (DE30) struggles with a 12550 points resistance ECB’s Draghi voices upbeat...
Summary: Industrial production in the UK should bring an increase in May German economic sentiment index will be released during the day Crude oil inventories...
Summary: Chinese CPI comes in as expected, PPI slightly beats expectations, stocks nudge higher Chinese authorities are to be at disposal of more tools...
Summary: Pound falls lower after Foreign Secretary Johnson resigns Sterling had earlier gained after Brexit Sec. Davis stepped down Equities start the...
