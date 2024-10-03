Morning wrap (08.04.2024)
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher today - Nikkei gained 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2%, Kospi moved 0.3% higher and Nifty 50 jumped 0.5% Indices...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
The NFP report shows a job increase of 303,000, exceeding expectations of 200,000 and surpassing the previous level of 275,000. The report...
Federal Reserve Governor, Michelle W. Bowman In her comments today following the labor market report, Bowman suggested that the Fed's monetary policy...
Despite a strong reading of US labor market data, we are seeing further increases in gold prices, which have reached a new historical high and are approaching...
Dallas Fed President, Lorie K. Logan Logan's comments were particularly hawkish. The banker believes it is "definitely too early" to consider...
Main U.S. indexes are slightly gaining at the beginning of the session Strong NFP report shifts expectations of interest rate cuts Dollar returns...
The payrolls data for March was hot. At 303k, this was much higher than the expected 214k. This was the highest reading since May 2023, and was driven...
1:30 PM GMT - Employment change (Canada): -2.2k vs 25k forecast vs. 40.7k previous Hourly wages: 5% YoY growth forecast vs. 4.9% previously Unemployment...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for March: Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 303K; forecast 212K; previous 270K; Private...
DAX (DE40) futures lose 0.3%, vast majority of stocks record declines Meuchener, Zalando, Bayer and Heidelberg Materials lead the declines Another...
Investors are slowly starting to doubt the possibility of a quick rate cut by the Fed. Although so far the stock market has not paid much attention to...
The inauspicious start to Q2 has continued, this time with a large decline in European shares at the end of this week. European stocks are a sea of red,...
Despite an initial rebound toward $70,000, the Bitcoin price has settled below $67,000. The sell-off occurred slowly, following yesterday's weakness...
The much-anticipated non-farm payrolls report will be released on Friday at 1330 BST. The market is expecting an increase of 214k for March. This is slightly...
Futures in Europe lose ground after a weaker Asian session and yesterday's sell-off in the US Investors in Europe will learn about construction...
Germany industrial orders for February came in 0.2% MoM vs 0.7% exp. and -11.4% previously Import prices fell in February by -0.2% MoM vs 0% exp. and...
After yesterday's end-of-session sell-off on Wall Street, Asian indexes closed trading under pressure. The Hang Seng lost 0.4% against a 0.6% decline...
US stock indexes are having a calm session, and volatility is limited. Investors are waiting for job market data, which will be revealed tomorrow....
Apparel and footwear maker Lévi-Strauss (LEVI.US) is gaining more than 15% today, as the company presented earnings forecasts. The stock is trading...