Oil surges as US calls on companies to cut Iranian imports altogether
Summary: The US State Department says companies buying Iranian crude oil must cut those imports altogether by November NZ dollar declines despite a higher...
Market news
Electric vehicles' producer Tesla (TSLA.US) will report financial results today, after the US session closes. The company's shares have been losing ground in recent days, with the recent presentation of its autonomous car and Optimus robots, ending in profit-taking. Against the backdrop of technological...
Yesterday, after the end of the session on American Wall Street, the Food and Drug Administration (CDC) informed the public about the identification of e Coli bacteria in McDonald's (MCD.US) restaurants. Most likely, these bacteria were present in McRoyal sandwiches (McDonald's Quarter Pounder)....
A few key themes are developing this week. The first is a slowdown in stock markets. The main US stock market recorded its first back-to-back loss in weeks on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq eked out a small gain. This week’s stock market price action suggests that the 50th record high for the S&P...
Summary: Stocks attempt to recover after Monday’s declines USD moving higher despite data miss Swedish PPI surges; Where next for EURSEK? Top 3 charts...
Summary: USD making steady gains against most peers Conference Board consumer confidence 126.4 vs 128 exp Index remains near record highs The US dollar...
Citi issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: Bank of England sharpens its rhetoric making a rate hike in August much more realistic UK economic data surprise index may have already bottomed...
Summary: US indices looking to recoup recent losses on trade concerns US30 closed below 200 day SMA for first time since June 2016 Harley-Davidson falls...
Summary: After higher opening stocks from Europe fail to advance further Japanese yen advances for another day Oil traders await API weekly oil inventories...
Summary: Bitcoin at a make-or-break 6000$ level Will DJIA30 (US30) struggle as the key level is being tested? USDPLN faces 3.75 once again This week...
Summary: Swedish producer price index surges in May boosted by energy prices EURSEK reverses from its crucial technical level Admittedly, the Swedish...
Stocks in London are looking to recover this morning after the markets made a bad start to the new week with the FTSE dropping to its lowest level in over...
Summary: Bitcoin price draws a promising candlestick, could it mark a tipping point? BTC daily transactions remain sluggish being a drag on the cryptocurrency...
Summary: Financial institutions are eyeing a departure from London over Brexit uncertainties DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to recover on Tuesday morning Deutsche...
Summary: CB Consumer Confidence expected to remain intact Market consensus suggests the API reading will show a significant decline in inventories Central...
Summary: US equities tumbled on Monday led by technology stocks US Treasury Secretary denies stories regarding Chinese investment restrictions Risk-off...
Summary: Stocks fall lower with US30 back at 200 day SMA DE30 drops to lowest level since April Oil slides as Brent-WTI spread narrows Latest CFTC data...
Summary: Oil falling lower after Friday’s surge Brent underperforming compared to WTI Brent-WTI spread narrows considerably The price of Oil is falling...
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of Wall Street open European bourses experience sizable declines US30.cash retesting 200 day SMA After a solid day...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Erdogan wins presidential elections, no need for the second round Declines across major European stock indices Trade conflict still in the...
European stock markets are sharply down this Monday as global trade fears overshadow the news of monetary easing in China. Indeed a decision from the Chinese...
