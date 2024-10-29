CAD trades higher as manufacturing PMI hits fresh record
Summary: Canadian Markit manufacturing PMI hit fresh record in June Higher oil prices boost Canadian dollar USDCAD eyes a break below the 61.8% retracement...
Market news
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) faced a very difficult challenge given the high expectations set by the market. Nevertheless, the company managed to report strong results for the third quarter, surpassing consensus market forecasts in key areas, thereby maintaining robust revenue growth dynamics. The Cloud segment,...
This week's focus is on Big Tech's quarterly results. In particular, investors' attention will be focused on the so-called “Mag-7,” which include: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, Microsoft and Meta. The earnings season for these companies kicked off with Tesla last week...
Join research director Kathleen Brooks at 12pm GMT today, as she discusses the biggest market moves ahead of tomorrow's UK Budget, and why the market is convinced Trump will win the election. Join Kathleen HERE The UK’s Budget on Wednesday is dominating the outlook for the UK. Tax...
After a very poor start to the third quarter of the year the European indices surge on Tuesday as a relief news seems to be arriving from everywhere. First,...
Summary: Norges Bank signals a rate hike as soon as September this year Oil prices point to upside risks for the Norwegian krone Interest rate market...
Summary: Stocks in Europe recover as German migration agreement is reached SEK surges as Riksbank members deliver a hawkish message Oil moves higher...
Summary: Coinbase Custody official open for institutional investors Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) broke above the $6500 handle Group of European...
Summary: Swedish central bank leaves rates unchanged and keeps signalling the first rate hike at the end of the year Inflation forecasts for this and...
Summary: Europe sees a green open across equity markets, the German exchange leads the gains A migration deal brings relief to German stocks ending a...
Summary: Riksbank is expected to leave rates unchanged, but the focus will be on the forward guidance US durable goods orders should confirm a decline...
Summary: Horst Seehofer and Angela Merkel reach a deal on migration so that Seehofer will keep his posts Oil prices bounce back due to a Libyan production...
Summary: Stock indices from Wall Street trade lower EURUSD trades within the vicinity of 1.16 handle Tesla (TSLA.US) erases all of today’s gains Moods...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: US manufacturing ISM: 60.2 pts vs 58.5 pts exp S&P 500 (US500 on xStation5) eyes another test of the 50% Fibo level Tesla (TSLA.US) jumps...
Summary: After a lower weekly opening DE30 price is moving higher towards the equilibrium level. DE30 approaches the upward trendline on the weekly...
Summary: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is said to have won Mexican presidential elections “Together We Will Make History” coalition claims clear victory...
Summary: European stock investors launched new week in downbeat moods UK manufacturing PMI beats expectations ISM manufacturing index to be released...
Summary: A mining center in Sichuan province was damaged by a flood Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) trades sluggishly in the vicinity of $6300 handle EU...
Summary: UK manufacturing PMI beats expectations in June, but stays unchanged compared to the prior month Moods among managers stay quite lacklustre,...
Summary: European equities start sharply lower as German political chaos weighs on DAX (DE30) looks to continue falling, a key technical support in sight...
Summary: UK manufacturing PMI together with US ISM for manufacturing should draw most of attention today An avalanche of US data with the payrolls report...
Summary: Oil prices trade notably lower in the morning following a Trump’s tweet regarding rising output by Saudi Arabia Euro roiled by German politics...
