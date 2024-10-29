Oil and euro in the spotlight as new week begins
Summary: Oil prices trade notably lower in the morning following a Trump’s tweet regarding rising output by Saudi Arabia Euro roiled by German politics...
Market news
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) faced a very difficult challenge given the high expectations set by the market. Nevertheless, the company managed to report strong results for the third quarter, surpassing consensus market forecasts in key areas, thereby maintaining robust revenue growth dynamics. The Cloud segment,...
This week's focus is on Big Tech's quarterly results. In particular, investors' attention will be focused on the so-called “Mag-7,” which include: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, Microsoft and Meta. The earnings season for these companies kicked off with Tesla last week...
Join research director Kathleen Brooks at 12pm GMT today, as she discusses the biggest market moves ahead of tomorrow's UK Budget, and why the market is convinced Trump will win the election. Join Kathleen HERE The UK’s Budget on Wednesday is dominating the outlook for the UK. Tax...
Summary: Stocks on the rise at the end of H1 Euro attempts to firm up as inflation meets expectations USDCAD pulls back from 1-year high after data Where...
Summary: All US indices in the green in final session of the week, month and quarter US500 holds rising trendline Favourable seasonality effects could...
Summary: Wheat’s fundamentals are mixed Trade Wars as one of the major risk factors CFTC data suggests continuation of decline Wheat price has...
Summary: Canadian GDP M/M: +0.1% vs 0.0% exp US core PCE 2.0% vs 1.9% exp USDCAD falls back after making 1-year high A batch of data from North America...
Nomura issued a recommendation for GBPCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
European stock markets are rallying today following the upbeat result coming from the EU summit in Brussels, where the leaders hammered out a preliminary...
Summary: EMU inflation reached ECB’s target Significant gains across European stock markets US PCE inflation data to be released in the afternoon Equity...
Summary: EMU headline inflation ticks up in June in line with the median estimate Core inflation slows as expected, energy prices led a headline CPI increase EURUSD...
Summary: German unemployment falls for 12th consecutive month DAX (DE30 on xStation5) eyes a break above the resistance at 12355 pts Deutsche Bank...
Better than expected UK growth in the first quarter has perhaps sewed the first seeds of recovery for the pound after the currency hit a 7-month low against...
Summary: "We cannot expect Bitcoin to rapidly surge again", says a famous Japanese economist Ethereum has been the most resilient to the latest crypto...
Summary: EMU inflation expected to accelerate Will PCE inflation reading from the US justify a move in dot plot? Consensus suggests that the Canadian...
Summary: Euro jumps substantially after the news that the EU summit in Brussels resulted in a deal on an immigration crisis Risk-on again, JPY moves...
Summary: US GDP revised lower for Q1 EURUSD retests key level as German inflation meets forecasts Facebook lifts crypto ban CZK reacts to surprise CNB...
Citi issued a recommendation for AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market): 81.150 Target:...
The rout on the European stock markets continues while European leaders gather in Brussel for a two-day summit. Among the most important topics on the...
Summary: US GDP Q/Q: 2.0% vs 2.2% exp Trump agrees to Putin meeting US500 hits lowest level of the month below 2700 US growth in first quarter was slower...
Summary: German Prelim CPI Y/Y: 2.1% vs 2.1% exp Euro area estimate out tomorrow EURUSD retests key 1.15 level The latest inflation figures form several...
Summary: Facebook eases its approach towards cryptocurrency advertisements European stock markets continuously march lower Final US GDP reading for...
