Economic calendar: EMU inflation in the spotlight
Summary: EMU inflation expected to accelerate Will PCE inflation reading from the US justify a move in dot plot? Consensus suggests that the Canadian...
The year 2024 belongs to Bitcoin, and investor interest in the largest of the cryptocurrencies is again on the rise, as the price rises. In the spring, Bitcoin 'reached' new all-time highs, reaching nearly $74,000. Now, after considerable declines and uncertainty over the summer, it has again...
There is a formidable amount of event risk coming up for markets in the next few days, which will test the stamina of investors. The US election, economic data, earnings and two key central bank meetings. So, let’s jump into what to look for, and what this means for markets. The US election:...
The payrolls report for October was a non-event. The 12,000 reading was much lower than expected, however, the numbers were heavily distorted by weather and strikes. The bureau for Labor Statistics in the US, said that the survey collection rate for October was well below average, thus expect big revisions...
Summary: Euro jumps substantially after the news that the EU summit in Brussels resulted in a deal on an immigration crisis Risk-on again, JPY moves...
Summary: US GDP revised lower for Q1 EURUSD retests key level as German inflation meets forecasts Facebook lifts crypto ban CZK reacts to surprise CNB...
Citi issued a recommendation for AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market): 81.150 Target:...
The rout on the European stock markets continues while European leaders gather in Brussel for a two-day summit. Among the most important topics on the...
Summary: US GDP Q/Q: 2.0% vs 2.2% exp Trump agrees to Putin meeting US500 hits lowest level of the month below 2700 US growth in first quarter was slower...
Summary: German Prelim CPI Y/Y: 2.1% vs 2.1% exp Euro area estimate out tomorrow EURUSD retests key 1.15 level The latest inflation figures form several...
Summary: Facebook eases its approach towards cryptocurrency advertisements European stock markets continuously march lower Final US GDP reading for...
Summary: The US House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at fighting illicit use of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) is reapproaching...
Summary: Czech National Bank raises rates for the fourth time in less than a year Weaker than estimated the exchange-rate among major reasons behind such...
There’s been more downside seen in the pound today with the currency falling to its lowest level since last November against the US dollar and in...
Summary: European equity markets start lower, but then recover to some extent DAX (DE30) strives to rise, beware of a dead cat bounce Seasonality suggests...
Summary: Preliminary European inflation readings are the top-tier data for today Final Q1 US GDP release should bring a modest impact to the dollar Swedish...
Summary: RBNZ stays on hold as expected, but it offers a bit more dovish stuff BoC’s Poloz brushes off the soft macroeconomic data, July’s rate hike odds...
Summary: Stocks rise on easing of trade tensions Oil surges on largest DOE draw since Sep ’16 ZAR drops on Moody’s report Will Bitcoin boost Japanese...
Summary: DOE crude oil inventories: -9.9M Largest drawdown since September 2016 Oil.WTI jumps back near highest level of the year A massive drop in...
Summary: Trump chooses less severe plan for Chinese tech investments Mnuchin expecting a "big" GDP number; mixed US data Stock indices bounce sharply...
Summary: ZAR slides on the back of Moody’s report European stock indices climb back to trade in green Oil traders await DOE reading after yesterday’s...
Oil prices are continuing to recover on Wednesday following an announcement coming from the US State Department. It urged all companies which buy oil from...
Summary: Moody’s offers quite downbeat comments on the South African economy Maintaining longs on USDZAR results in a punishment from the upward-sloping...
