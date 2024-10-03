Google to acquire HubSpot valued at $34 Billion? 📌
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is reportedly considering a bid to acquire HubSpot, an online marketing software company, currently valued at $34.2...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
The subject of the Middle East is being closely watched by global financial markets, but Brent crude oil (OIL) contracts today do not seem to reflect concerns...
Bitcoin Cash has risen 9.70% to $636 following its halving event that occurred today. This project, which is a fork of Bitcoin, was created in 2017 and...
Germany food-delivery giant Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) rallies today as much as 15% after activist fund Sachem Head Capital Fund revealed its 3.4% stake in...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual -37B (Forecast -42B, Previous -36B) US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that working gas in...
US stock markets gain at Thursday's opening The increases are supported by declines in the USD dollar Yields on 10-year bonds are also...
US jobless claims: 221 k vs 214 k exp. and 210 k previously US Continued Jobless Claims Actual 1.791M (Forecast 1.811M, Previous 1.819M) US...
European Central Bank released minutes from its most recent monetary policy meeting (March 7, 2024) today at 12:30 pm BST. While ECB minutes are always...
Tesla (TSLA.US) took a hit earlier this week following release of Q1 2024 data on deliveries and production. A massive miss triggered an around-5% plunge...
EURCHF is one of the pairs that saw some moves today. The pair gains 0.6% at press time and trades at the highest level since early-May 2023. The move...
Services PMI indices from European countries for March were released this morning. While PMI data is noteworthy, it should be said that the majority of...
European stock markets are mixed on Thursday, the FTSE 100 is eking out a gain while the Eurostoxx index is slightly lower. We expect to see some variety...
European indices set for flat opening ECB minutes, trade balance data from US and Canada Final services PMIs from Europe European index futures...
In spite of a lower opening of the cash session, Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.11%, Nasdaq added...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading lower but managed to recover during the session S&P 500 trades 0.3% higher, Dow Jones gains 0.1%,...
Fed Chair Powell delivered a speech on the economy outlook at the Stanford Business, Government and Society Forum today. As topic of the speech was related...
Ulta Beauty (ULTA.US) is one of the worst performing Wall Street companies today, dropping around 13% at press time. Share price slump was triggered by...
US Department of Energy issued a weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show declines in oil, gas and distillate...
US services ISM data for March was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show the headline index staying virtually unchanged compared to...