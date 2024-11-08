ADP employment data misses expectations, EURUSD unimpressed
Summary: ADP signals lower-than-expected employment increase Initial jobless claims rise moderately against last week’s data EURUSD tries to break...
Market news
In the third quarter of 2024, China has taken center stage among investors due to a significant shift in the economic policy of the Communist Party of China. The announced or already implemented stimulus packages for the world’s second-largest economy have heated up global markets, with local indices...
As if this week was not busy enough, China announced a $1.4 trillion stimulus package to support a slowing economy and the potential negative impact from Donald Trump’s economic policies. China bails out local governments The bulk of the stimulus is linked to local government. Beijing has...
The FOMC cut interest rates as expected tonight, and US interest rates are now 4.75% to 4.5%. The accompanying statement did not give us too much new information. The Fed sees economic activity expanding at a solid pace, they see the unemployment rate as remaining low and inflation remaining ‘somewhat’...
Summary: ADP signals lower-than-expected employment increase Initial jobless claims rise moderately against last week’s data EURUSD tries to break...
Summary: European car makers push indices from the Old Continent higher Scandinavian currencies continue their rally US data in the spotlight (ADP...
Summary: The US dollar had a great second quarter, but will the data justify this strength? The NFP report should show decent employment growth Only a...
Summary: The US dollar had a great second quarter, will the data justify this strength? The NFP report should show a decent employment growth Only a surge...
Summary: British MP proposes adoption of blockchain to the UK public services Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) fails to break above the $6700 handle Litecoin...
Summary: European stocks gain a foothold despite quite substantial declines in Asia DAX (DE30) moves through its pivotal resistance as auto shares soar...
Summary: ADP employment report together with non-manufacturing ISM seem to be in the limelight this afternoon FOMC minutes might draw investors’ attention...
Summary: Chinese indices take another hit on Thursday ahead of US tariffs coming into effect tomorrow Offshore yuan keeps sliding as speculators have...
Summary: Sluggish trading on the financial markets on the back of US investors absence SEK and NOK outperform other majors GBP gets boosted by the...
Summary: Swedish krone continues to strengthen against both USD and EUR Deputy Governor Skingsley reinforces Riksbank’s hawkish message USDSEK trades...
Copper price rose during Asian session as investors were assessing risks connected to the potential strike in one of the largest Chilean mines. However,...
Summary: Thin trading amid lack of the US traders UK service PMI beats expectations Mixed session on the European stock markets In the lack of...
Summary: Five countries form international body to combat financial crimes Litecoin (LITECOIN on xStation5) locked between moving averages SYS sold...
Summary: UK services PMI easily beats expectations reaching its highest point in eight months Cost inflation intensifies, August rate hike odds move...
Summary: Stocks in Europe begin Wednesday’s trading slightly lower following falls in China DAX (DE30) could take another attempt to break its short-term...
Summary: UK services PMI looks as the paramount point in today’s calendar Final services PMIs from European economies on the agenda as well Some central...
Summary: Australian dollar has been shored up by stronger than expected retail sales as well as a solid reading of services PMI (AIG) Chinese services...
Summary: Major US stock indices trade mixed Precious metals advance on the back of USD weakening SEK is outperforming other G10 peers after hawkish...
Summary: S&P 500 (US500 on xStation5) bounces off the 50% Fibo level Nasdaq (US100) eyes a test of the 33-period moving average General Motors (GM.US)...
Summary: Canadian Markit manufacturing PMI hit fresh record in June Higher oil prices boost Canadian dollar USDCAD eyes a break below the 61.8% retracement...
