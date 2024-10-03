US OPEN: Intel drops 5% on foundry unit operating loss
Wall Street indices open lower US2000 tests lower limit of the upward channel Intel drops after reporting big loss in foundry business Wall...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
The market is increasingly assuming that a US rate cut is some months away. After another strong data report, this time the March ADP private sector payrolls...
US ADP report: 184k vs 150 k exp. and 140 k. previously The job report from the US private sector came in strongest since the fall of 2023. Source:...
DE40 gains 0.2% after lower-than-forecast Eurozone inflation data BMW (BMW.DE), Commerzbank (CBK.DE), Infineon (IFX.DE) and Bayer (BAYN.DE) lead the...
Today, the Eurodollar saw increased volatility following the release of data from the Eurozone economy. The euro weakens after data indicated that preliminary...
Eurozone flash CPI for March came in 2.4% YoY vs 2.5% exp. and 2.6% previously Core CPI: 2.9% YoY vs 3% exp. and 3.1% previously Unemployment rate:...
Unemployment rate in Italy for March came in 7.5% vs 7.2% exp. and 7.2% previously
It’s been an inauspicious start to the second quarter for global stocks, after a stunning rally in the first three months of the year. The markets...
Turkish CPI reading for March came in 68.5% vs 69.1% exp. and 67.07% previously CPI MoM came in 3.16% vs 3.5% exp. and 4.53% previously USDTRY...
After a weak Asian session, indexes in Europe are likely to open lower Attention in Europe will focus on CPI inflation and unemployment (10 AM GMT) The...
After yesterday's weak session on Wall Street, during which the Dow Jones lost 1% and Tesla shares slid more than 5% after weak manufacturing...
Wall Street indices traded lower today, with S&P 500 dropping 0.9%, Dow Jones trading 1.2% lower, Nasdaq declining 1.1% and small-cap Russell 2000...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the GBPCAD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Tesla (TSLA.US) is taking a hit today. Company's stock drops over 7% after US electric vehicle manufacturer published production and delivery data...
IFR issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry (market):...
Rally on the gold market sees no signs of easing. The precious metal is up over 1% today, and climbs above $2,270 per ounce mark for the first time in...
Two macro reports from US economy were released today at 3:00 pm BST - JOTLS report for February and factory orders data for February. Factory orders report...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 tests lower limit of bearish channel PVH Corp slumps over 20% after disappointing fiscal-2025 forecast Wall...