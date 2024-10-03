Commodity Wrap - Oil, Wheat, Copper, Gold (02.04.2024)
Oil OPEC+ is extending voluntary oil production cuts in line with earlier assumptions PMI index data from China and the US have exceeded expectations,...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Flash CPI inflation data release for March from Germany was a key European macro release of the day. Report was published at 1:00 pm BST today and was...
The first session after the holiday break starts in the green However, the DAX loses 0.05% to 18,770 points The Euro loses slightly in the first...
The Chinese stock market has recently shown promising signs of recovery, indicating a potential change from a long-term downward trend. Especially notable...
Despite the shortened week in most markets, investors won't have a lack of excitement. This week, we will learn the most important reports from the...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are noting their second consecutive growth session in the new quarter. The biggest gains are in Chinese indexes,...
ISM Manufacturing PMI 50.3 (Forecast 48.3, Previous 47.8) ISM Prices Paid Subindex55.8 (Forecast 52.9, Previous 52.5) ISM New Orders Subindex 51.4...
S&P 500 with around 10% return in Q1 2024 Increases motivated by the lack of a major uptick in inflation last Friday, raising the prospect of...
Wheat prices have been on a wild ride the past four years. After years of stability, a perfect storm of factors sent them soaring. A global supply deficit,...
The gold price experienced a strong increase in the last session of the first quarter of 2024. The gold price rose to new record highs, above $2200 per...
Today is the second day of the Easter holiday, so there will still be no trading in most European countries. However, it is a normal trading day in most...
The opening of the new month in Asian markets is going rather positively. Stocks in China are gaining the most in a month, which is related to good...
The final trading day of the week has been rather uneventful. As the majority of the markets was already closed for Easter holidays, liquidity conditions...
Fed Chair Powell took part in moderate discussion at event organized by San Francisco Fed. Powell spoke on the monetary policy, but his remarks included...
The week following an Easter break on the markets is packed with top-tier releases from Europe and the United States. Traders will be offered jobs data...
The first quarter of 2024 on the markets is heading to a close. When it comes to equity markets, it is virtually over already, as there will be no trading...
US monthly data pack for February, including PCE inflation data, was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show no change in headline...
In spite of Good Friday being a holiday in the United States and many other markets being shut already for the Easter holiday, traders will be offered...