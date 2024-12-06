Oil gains ahead of OPEC, European stock markets move higher
Summary: Euro is rebounding against US dollar Stock indices from the Old Continent are trading broadly higher The US PMIs to conclude this week’s...
The markets are gearing up for the November US labour market later this afternoon. Analysts expect a 220k increase in non-farm payrolls for November, up from 12k in October. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.1%, and average hourly earnings are expected to moderate a notch to 3.9%...
Eli Lilly, the global biopharmaceutical leader, continues to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing GLP-1 market while navigating manufacturing challenges and increasing competition. The company's recent head-to-head trial results demonstrating Zepbound's superiority over Wegovy reinforce...
France has been plunged into a political crisis, the question now is, will it trigger a crisis for financial markets? Late on Wednesday, the French government lost a no-confidence vote linked to its budget. This was widely expected, and it leaves France rudderless at the same time as its budget deficit...
Summary: Services PMIs from European economies unexpectedly smash forecasts, manufacturing readings stay lacklustre though Trade frictions might be behind...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
There’s been further gains seen in the pound as the market continues its recovery aided by the unexpectedly hawkish shift seen in the Bank of England...
Summary: Bitcoin accelerates its fall in early trading Friday, a pivotal technical level at stake South Korean govt launches an investigation into cryptocurrency...
Summary: Situation within Merkel’s coalition seems to worsen DAX (DE30 on xStation5) bounces off the support at 12450 pts Beiersdorf (BEI.DE) extends...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Preliminary PMIs from Eurozone and US A pack of Canadian data may spur additional volatility on CAD tied FX pairs OPEC to announce its decision...
Summary: Japanese core price growth loses steam in May even as headline picks up US dollar trades lower on the day giving back its this week gains Eurozone...
Summary: Stock markets turn lower on tariff fears US outperforming China in tech trade war USD runs into resistance GBP jumps on hawkish BoE shift NOK...
Summary: USD turns negative on the day after earlier gains The buck this morning hit an 11-month high above 95.00 Philly Fed comes in well below forecasts There’s...
The pound is the strongest major currency following the Bank of England meeting after chief economist Andy Haldane decided to enter a rate hike camp for...
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of Wall Street open European markets experience sizable declines in the morning China to lose trade war vs the US? It’s...
Summary: BoE leaves rates unchanged, chief economist Haldane backs a rate hike (3 votes in favour of such a move) BoE doesn’t plan to dial back QE debt...
Summary: NOK surges as Norges Bank delivers a hawkish message European stock markets decline despite initial strength OPEC meeting kicks off today After opening...
Summary: Norwegian central bank hints at a rate rise as soon as September, NOK strengthens It sees reasons implying an increase in price and wage inflation...
Summary: ECB President backs the idea of euro zone revamp DAX (DE30 on xStation5) resumes downward movement Car makers start to cut earnings forecasts...
Summary: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein says Bitcoin is not for him, but does not say it won’t have a future Another hack in a South Korean cryptocurrency...
Summary: Swiss and Norwegian central banks to make their decisions in the morning Will Bank of England surprise markets with more hawkish message? Oil...
Summary: First quarter GDP in New Zealand meets expectations, the kiwi remains on the back foot though UK PM Theresa May wins a Brexit ’meaningful vote’,...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
