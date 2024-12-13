Japanese core inflation slows down, USD loses ground
Summary: Japanese core price growth loses steam in May even as headline picks up US dollar trades lower on the day giving back its this week gains Eurozone...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Broadcom shares skyrocketed over 20% in the first minutes of the last session in the week, propelling the company's market capitalization past the $1 trillion mark. This surge follows a robust fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report and a near 100% year-to-date gain. Fuelled by the burgeoning artificial...
More
1, UK GDP unlikely to sway BOE, for now The October growth figure for the UK ecoomy defied expectations for a 0.1% rise, and instead registered a 0.1% decline in growth. Services were the biggest drag on growth, especially consumer facing services. If we don’t go out to eat and drink,...
More
Macy's, the largest department store chain in the United States, faces mounting challenges as it navigates a critical turnaround effort amid accounting irregularities, activist pressure, and shifting consumer behavior. While the company's "Bold New Chapter" strategy shows early promise...
More
Summary: Japanese core price growth loses steam in May even as headline picks up US dollar trades lower on the day giving back its this week gains Eurozone...
Summary: Stock markets turn lower on tariff fears US outperforming China in tech trade war USD runs into resistance GBP jumps on hawkish BoE shift NOK...
Summary: USD turns negative on the day after earlier gains The buck this morning hit an 11-month high above 95.00 Philly Fed comes in well below forecasts There’s...
The pound is the strongest major currency following the Bank of England meeting after chief economist Andy Haldane decided to enter a rate hike camp for...
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of Wall Street open European markets experience sizable declines in the morning China to lose trade war vs the US? It’s...
Summary: BoE leaves rates unchanged, chief economist Haldane backs a rate hike (3 votes in favour of such a move) BoE doesn’t plan to dial back QE debt...
Summary: NOK surges as Norges Bank delivers a hawkish message European stock markets decline despite initial strength OPEC meeting kicks off today After opening...
Summary: Norwegian central bank hints at a rate rise as soon as September, NOK strengthens It sees reasons implying an increase in price and wage inflation...
Summary: ECB President backs the idea of euro zone revamp DAX (DE30 on xStation5) resumes downward movement Car makers start to cut earnings forecasts...
Summary: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein says Bitcoin is not for him, but does not say it won’t have a future Another hack in a South Korean cryptocurrency...
Summary: Swiss and Norwegian central banks to make their decisions in the morning Will Bank of England surprise markets with more hawkish message? Oil...
Summary: First quarter GDP in New Zealand meets expectations, the kiwi remains on the back foot though UK PM Theresa May wins a Brexit ’meaningful vote’,...
Summary: Stock indices recover after recent weakness Oil gains after DOE draw; OPEC on Firday USD edges higher on Powell comments; Housing data disappoints South...
Summary: DOE inventories: -5.9M vs -2.1M expected Oil markets little changed ahead of Friday’s OPEC decision Oil ministers comment ahead of key event There’s...
Summary: US homes sales unexpectedly decline Fed chair Powell talking in Portugal with positive comments USD gaining on the day It’s been a relatively...
A high level monetary panel - today’s main event – consisting of Powell, Draghi and Kuroda, failed to spark big moves on the FX market. Powell...
Summary: Stocks in Europe and US trade higher ahead of US session US500 sees dip buyers step in GE dropped from DJIA Stock indices are trading near...
Summary: Oil prices trim their previous gains in the aftermath of a slew of OPEC revelations European equities keep pushing higher, US futures point...
Summary: South African currency strengthens following remarks from the central bank giving hopes for rate hikes in the foreseeable future May inflation...
There’s been more weakness seen in sterling this morning, with the pound falling to its lowest level since November against the US dollar as markets...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|Expiration date 17 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|test_cookie
|Expiration date 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|Expiration date 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|Expiration date 13 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|Expiration date 23 October 2024
|xtbCookiesSettings
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|xtbLanguageSettings
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|countryIsoCode
|userPreviousBranchSymbol
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|_cfuvid
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|Expiration date 13 July 2025
|__cfruid
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|adobe_unique_id
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|_cfuvid
|xtbCookiesSettings
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|SERVERID
|TS5b68a4e1027
|__hssc
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|test_cookie
|Expiration date 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|Expiration date 13 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|Expiration date 23 October 2024
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|Expiration date 13 July 2025
|UserMatchHistory
|Expiration date 31 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|Expiration date 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|Expiration date 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|Expiration date 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|_ga
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|Expiration date 8 October 2022
|af_id
|Expiration date 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|Expiration date 1 March 2026
|af_id
|Expiration date 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|Expiration date 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|Expiration date 14 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|Expiration date 17 October 2025
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|_vwo_uuid
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|Expiration date 15 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|Expiration date 24 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|_ga
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|__hstc
|Expiration date 14 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|af_id
|Expiration date 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|Expiration date 1 March 2026
|af_id
|Expiration date 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|Expiration date 8 March 2024
|_gcl_au
|Expiration date 14 January 2025
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|Expiration date 31 March 2024
|_gcl_au
|Expiration date 14 January 2025
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|_omappvp
|Expiration date 28 September 2035
|_omappvs
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|_uetsid
|Expiration date 17 October 2024
|_uetvid
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|_fbp
|Expiration date 14 January 2025
|fr
|Expiration date 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|_ttp
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|Expiration date 14 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|Expiration date 14 April 2025
|hubspotutk
|Expiration date 14 April 2025
|_uetsid
|Expiration date 17 October 2024
|_uetvid
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|_ttp
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|MUID
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|_fbp
|Expiration date 14 January 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|_ttp
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|li_sugr
|Expiration date 30 May 2024
|guest_id_marketing
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|guest_id
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|MSPTC
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|IDE
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|Expiration date 14 April 2025
|guest_id_marketing
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|guest_id
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|muc_ads
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|MSPTC
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|IDE
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|Expiration date 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|lidc
|Expiration date 17 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|Expiration date 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|Expiration date 14 April 2025
|bcookie
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|lidc
|Expiration date 17 October 2024
|bscookie
|Expiration date 1 March 2025
|li_gc
|Expiration date 14 April 2025
|personalization_id
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator