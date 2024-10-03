Economic Calendar: FOMC Meeting takes centre stage 📢
Today's session will be dominated by the highly anticipated Federal Reserve rate decision, alongside crucial economic data releases and central bank...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
UK CPI in August came in 2.2% YoY vs 2.2% exp. and 2.2% previously (0.3% MoM vs 0.3% exp. and -0.2% previously) UK Core CPI came in 3.6% YoY vs 3.6%...
Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve meeting outcome today at 7 PM BST. Trading volumes were muted due to holidays...
U.S. indices erased their initial gains and are currently trading with little change. Only small-cap companies remain in positive territory, with the...
Bitcoin rebounds 4.50% to $60,800, thus returning above the psychological barrier of $60,000. Market sentiment is gradually improving, and investors are...
US500 gains 0.50% US2000 rises 0.75% above 2,200 points Bond yields also gain Dollar slightly rebounds Optimistic sentiment prevails in the...
Microsoft has decided to make updates to its policy of sharing profits with its shareholders. The dividend increase and the new share buyback program are...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Business Inventories for July: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; In July,...
The last major piece of economic data before the FOMC decision on Wednesday saw retail sales come in mostly in line with expectations. Headline sales data...
02:15 PM BST, United States - Manufacturing Production for August: actual 0.9% MoM; previous -0.7% MoM; 02:15 PM BST, United...
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for August: CPI: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM; CPI: actual...
US retail sales data for August came in 0.1% MoM vs -0.2% exp. and 1% previously; revised to 1.1% (2.1% YoY vs 2.5% YoY previously) Core retail...
November cotton (COTTON) contracts gained nearly 4% yesterday and rose to $73 per bale on ICE, causing a halt to trading in the commodity during afternoon...
Today at 1:30 pm BST we will learn US retail sales data. After a strong rebound in July, a slowdown is expected for August, due to weakness on the auto...
Sentiment around the technology sector is improving, with the Nasdaq100 (US100) trading more than 0.6% above 19500 points today, supported by expectations...
Germany's DAX gains during Tuesday's session Jefferies analysts have begun analyst coverage of SUESS MicroTec shares Mynaric AG reported...
German ZEW economic sentiments came in 3.6 vs 17 exp. and 19.4 previously Current conditions: -84 vs -80 exp. and -77.3 previously Expectations:...
Gold hit another record high on Tuesday morning. The price at the time of writing is $2585 per ounce, and the gold price is higher by 25% so far this year....
Oil Crude oil is clearly rebounding. In the case of WTI crude, this is a rebound from a low of $65 per barrel to a level of $70 per barrel. The next...
Nomura has issued a recommendation for the GBPNZD pair. Nomura recommends a long position with the following levels: Entry (market): 2.1350 Target:...