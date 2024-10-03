Chart of the day - USDJPY (29.03.2024)
Currency pairs linked to the Japanese yen may experience spikes in volatility, in the near term. Japan's Finance Minister Suzuki stressed that currency...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
More
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
More
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
More
Currency pairs linked to the Japanese yen may experience spikes in volatility, in the near term. Japan's Finance Minister Suzuki stressed that currency...
France, preliminary HICP inflation. 2.4% vs Expected: 2.8%. Previous: 3.2% (0.3% vs. 0.6% forecast and 0.9% previous) Preliminary CPI data: 2.3% vs....
Markets without much change ahead of the holiday weekend Attention focuses on US PCE inflation and Americans' income and consumption Speeches...
Markets are making a slow start to the holiday weekend, which means some markets will be closed today The Nikkei closed the session at 0.5% plus,...
The session in Europe passed today in a mostly moderately positive mood, with most benchmarks closing on a positive note. The DAX and CAC40 closed the...
The most famous meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, is currently gaining 13%. Yesterday, Elon Musk made a reference to the PayPal logo, stating that the history...
Today we knew two more US regional indices from Chicago and Kansas region. Both showed further cooling, falling much below markets expectations. US...
Gold is back above $2200 per ounce today and is about $17 from the historic highs set on March 20. Nevertheless, if the price closed at the current price...
Wall Street contracts gain on the last day of this quarter and week USDIDX remains slightly stronger at the start of the session Yields on 10-year...
02:00 PM GMT, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for March: Michigan Consumer Sentiment: actual 79.4; forecast...
Stock markets seem to rally no matter what is thrown at them this week. The S&P 500 is a mere 0.28% away from rising by 10% in Q1. This is the last...
Jungheinrich releases its annual results Deutsche Bank downgrades DHL shares General market situation Thursday's session on European...
Final US GDP report for Q4 2023 was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. This was the third release of the data, therefore it was not expected to show any major...
12:30 PM GMT, Canada - GDP data for January: GDP: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM; Average Weekly Earnings:...
The IBEX 35 (SPA35) index is the biggest gainer among the major Western European stock market benchmarks in March, outperforming Italy's FTSE MIB (ITA40). Rate...
Sell-off on EURUSD continues. The main currency pair failed to break above the resistance zone ranging below 1.10 area around three weeks ago and has been...
USDCAD is one of the FX pairs that may see some elevated volatility this afternoon. This is because data from the United States and Canada will be released....
European indices open little changed GDP data from US and Canada Speeches from ECB Panetta and ECB Villeroy European indices launched today's...
German retail sales data for February was released this morning at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show an increase compared to January, but also a...