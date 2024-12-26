NZ dollar lower despite encouraging GDP growth
Summary: First quarter GDP in New Zealand meets expectations, the kiwi remains on the back foot though UK PM Theresa May wins a Brexit ’meaningful vote’,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Wall Street indices are edging lower after the holiday break, with some profit-taking following Tuesday’s gains. The S&P 500 advanced 1.1% on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.4%. Tesla gained 7% on Tuesday, while Apple added 1.2%, with US semiconductor stocks also performing...
More
With only a few trading sessions left in 2024, it’s clear the year has been a tumultuous one for commodities, particularly for softs and precious metals. Conversely, it proved a disappointing period for grains and natural gas. 2024’s Winners: Cocoa: The largest deficit in history,...
More
AppLovin (APP.US) has emerged as one of 2024's most remarkable tech success stories, with its stock surging over 780% year-to-date as the mobile advertising and gaming company successfully expands beyond its core market. While the company's meteoric rise has attracted significant investor attention,...
More
Summary: First quarter GDP in New Zealand meets expectations, the kiwi remains on the back foot though UK PM Theresa May wins a Brexit ’meaningful vote’,...
Summary: Stock indices recover after recent weakness Oil gains after DOE draw; OPEC on Firday USD edges higher on Powell comments; Housing data disappoints South...
Summary: DOE inventories: -5.9M vs -2.1M expected Oil markets little changed ahead of Friday’s OPEC decision Oil ministers comment ahead of key event There’s...
Summary: US homes sales unexpectedly decline Fed chair Powell talking in Portugal with positive comments USD gaining on the day It’s been a relatively...
A high level monetary panel - today’s main event – consisting of Powell, Draghi and Kuroda, failed to spark big moves on the FX market. Powell...
Summary: Stocks in Europe and US trade higher ahead of US session US500 sees dip buyers step in GE dropped from DJIA Stock indices are trading near...
Summary: Oil prices trim their previous gains in the aftermath of a slew of OPEC revelations European equities keep pushing higher, US futures point...
Summary: South African currency strengthens following remarks from the central bank giving hopes for rate hikes in the foreseeable future May inflation...
There’s been more weakness seen in sterling this morning, with the pound falling to its lowest level since November against the US dollar as markets...
Summary: Major coins give back some of the recent gains as Bithumb gets hacked Group of the Japanese cryptocurrency exchanges prepared a regulation...
Summary: Stocks across Europe begin Wednesday’s trading clearly higher as trade angst settles down DAX (DE30) sees a pullback from its key technical level OPEC...
Summary: Existing home sales is the sole reading from the US economy today Oil prices trade slightly higher ahead of the DoE release Central bank speakers...
Summary: Australian dollar is the strongest currency in early trading paring its recent losses to some extent Dow Jones (US30) extends its losing streak,...
Summary: European stock markets end the day lower but off the lows Trump reignites trade war concerns Euro trades slightly lower on the back of Draghi’s...
Summary: Trump reignites trade war concerns ordering to prepare a list of Chinese goods to hit the country if needed DAX (DE30) and Chinese Hang Seng...
Summary: US housing starts reach a decade high while building permits see a decline Wall Street moves lower, US dollar keeps rising as investors park...
Summary: Mario Draghi reinforces his dovish message during Sintra conference Erkki Liikanen warns that the interest rates may remain unchanged beyond...
Summary: Trade tensions sink equities around the world Cryptocurrencies show resilience to the ongoing turmoil Oil pulls back ahead of the API inventories...
Summary: Digital assets jumped on the news Square was granted a cryptocurrency trading license After surging towards $6700 handle BITCOIN price fails...
Donald Trump seems to be ready to escalate Trade Wars as he proposed fresh tariffs on the Chinese imports overnight and caused a panic sell-off on the...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|Expiration date 17 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|test_cookie
|Expiration date 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|Expiration date 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|Expiration date 13 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|Expiration date 23 October 2024
|xtbCookiesSettings
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|xtbLanguageSettings
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|countryIsoCode
|userPreviousBranchSymbol
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|_cfuvid
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|Expiration date 13 July 2025
|__cfruid
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|adobe_unique_id
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|_cfuvid
|xtbCookiesSettings
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|SERVERID
|TS5b68a4e1027
|__hssc
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|test_cookie
|Expiration date 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|Expiration date 13 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|Expiration date 23 October 2024
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|Expiration date 13 July 2025
|UserMatchHistory
|Expiration date 31 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|Expiration date 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|Expiration date 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|Expiration date 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|_ga
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|Expiration date 8 October 2022
|af_id
|Expiration date 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|Expiration date 1 March 2026
|af_id
|Expiration date 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|Expiration date 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|Expiration date 14 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|Expiration date 17 October 2025
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|_vwo_uuid
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|Expiration date 15 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|Expiration date 24 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|_ga
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|__hstc
|Expiration date 14 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|af_id
|Expiration date 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|Expiration date 1 March 2026
|af_id
|Expiration date 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|Expiration date 8 March 2024
|_gcl_au
|Expiration date 14 January 2025
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|Expiration date 31 March 2024
|_gcl_au
|Expiration date 14 January 2025
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|_omappvp
|Expiration date 28 September 2035
|_omappvs
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|_uetsid
|Expiration date 17 October 2024
|_uetvid
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|_fbp
|Expiration date 14 January 2025
|fr
|Expiration date 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|_ttp
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|Expiration date 14 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|Expiration date 14 April 2025
|hubspotutk
|Expiration date 14 April 2025
|_uetsid
|Expiration date 17 October 2024
|_uetvid
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|_ttp
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|MUID
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|_fbp
|Expiration date 14 January 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|_ttp
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|li_sugr
|Expiration date 30 May 2024
|guest_id_marketing
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|guest_id
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|MSPTC
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|IDE
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|Expiration date 14 April 2025
|guest_id_marketing
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|guest_id
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|muc_ads
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|MSPTC
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|IDE
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|Expiration date 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|lidc
|Expiration date 17 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|Expiration date 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|Expiration date 14 April 2025
|bcookie
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|lidc
|Expiration date 17 October 2024
|bscookie
|Expiration date 1 March 2025
|li_gc
|Expiration date 14 April 2025
|personalization_id
|Expiration date 16 October 2026
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator