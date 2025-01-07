Surprise drop in US industrial production; Precious metals tumble
Summary: US industrial production M/M: -0.1% vs +0.2% exp Uni Mich beats forecasts but prior revised lower Precious metals make sharp move lower The...
Market news
Oil: Brent crude prices reached their highest level since mid-October 2024 at the start of 2025, buoyed by hopes of a stronger-than-initially-forecasted economic recovery. The Washington Post reports that the incoming administration's plans regarding tariffs in the US are less aggressive...
Bond yields are higher across the curve on Tuesday, however, there is a notable shift out of long-term bonds. There has been heavy selling pressure in 30-year bonds, with the UK 30-year yield rising to its highest level since 1998 and is above 5%, after climbing by 10 basis points so far this year. US...
Sentiments of the cryptocurrency market are a little less optimistic today, and it seems that the largest cryptocurrency is facing a test of momentum. Bitcoin's price falling despite strong ETF demand may signal, that long term addresses are selling Bitcoins at this point, with higher pace amid recent...
Summary: US announce 25% tariff on $50B of Chinese imports Development another step closer to a trade war US indices lower ahead of Wall Street open;...
Summary: European indices post declines on the final trading session of the week Monetary authorities sent EURUSD below the 1.16 handle Some US data...
Summary: Latest slump could have been caused by Bitcoin futures expiration ETHEREUM pulls back below the $500 handle SEC and BoC officials made interesting...
After a stellar day of gains yesterday, the FTSE has seen some pretty strong selling and the chance of a breakaway rally higher have certainly dropped....
Summary: European stock markets begin quite positive despite a US tariffs threat DAX (DE30) smashes resistance following the ECB meeting German banks...
Summary: Final inflation from the euro area should confirm a healthy bounce in May Industrial production along with consumer confidence measured by UoM...
Summary: Bank of Japan leaves its monetary policy settings unchanged as per expectations, an assessment for inflation downgraded Euro keeps trading far...
Summary: ECB reveal plans to taper APP by year-end; Draghi strikes dovish tones Strong selling in Euro and DE30 rallies strongly higher in reaction USD...
Summary: US indices dragged higher by dovish ECB US500 revisits recent highs near 2800 However, possible reversal signal printed yesterday The incredible...
Citi issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: US core retail sales M/M: +0.9% vs +0.5% exp Draghi strikes dovish tones in press conference EURUSD drops below 1.17; DE30 above 13000 A batch...
The European Central Bank decided to keep all interest rates unchanged as expected announcing its asset purchase programme would be reduced after September...
Summary: GBP surges on retail sales report Bitcoin crawls back above the $6500 handle All eyes on the ECB (decision - 12:45 pm BST, conference -...
Summary: Brad Garlinghouse makes interesting remarks on Bitcoin Litecoin (LITECOIN on xStation5) bounces off the $90 handle Coinbase opens a crypto...
Summary: Retail sales smash expectations in May being driven by the royal wedding as well as warm weather Household goods stores experience the largest...
Summary: European equity markets begin Thursday’s trading on a weaker note ECB meeting among major risks to European stocks, the stronger euro may matter...
Summary: ECB meeting is the most important event today, but it’s not the only game in town UK retail sales could provide more insight for GBP traders Swedish...
Summary: Asian equity markets trade slightly lower on Thursday following a rate hike delivered by the Fed Australian jobs report mixed, investors look...
Summary: Federal Reserve lifts interest rates for the seventh time since late 2015 as expected 4 hikes estimated in 2018, 3 hikes more in the following...
