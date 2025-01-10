Pound soars as Haldane enters rate hike camp
Summary: BoE leaves rates unchanged, chief economist Haldane backs a rate hike (3 votes in favour of such a move) BoE doesn’t plan to dial back QE debt...
The jump in US payrolls last month had a major impact on financial markets. The dollar surged higher, the oil price is higher by 3.55%, and Brent crude oil is now above $80 per barrel, the highest level since October. Equities are lower, and although bond yields surged in the minutes after the release,...
Oil prices surged Friday, on track for a third straight week of gains, fueled by concerns over potential supply disruptions from looming sanctions on Russia. Brent crude jumped more than 3% to breach $80 a barrel, hitting its highest level in over three months. U.S. West Texas Intermediate also rallied...
Join Kathleen HERE NOW: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jeKzqC_wgA Financial markets can experience large reactions to the US labour market report. The average move in the S&P 500 in the hours after a jobs report is flat over the past year, however, the highest move to the upside has been...
Summary: NOK surges as Norges Bank delivers a hawkish message European stock markets decline despite initial strength OPEC meeting kicks off today After opening...
Summary: Norwegian central bank hints at a rate rise as soon as September, NOK strengthens It sees reasons implying an increase in price and wage inflation...
Summary: ECB President backs the idea of euro zone revamp DAX (DE30 on xStation5) resumes downward movement Car makers start to cut earnings forecasts...
Summary: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein says Bitcoin is not for him, but does not say it won’t have a future Another hack in a South Korean cryptocurrency...
Summary: Swiss and Norwegian central banks to make their decisions in the morning Will Bank of England surprise markets with more hawkish message? Oil...
Summary: First quarter GDP in New Zealand meets expectations, the kiwi remains on the back foot though UK PM Theresa May wins a Brexit ’meaningful vote’,...
Summary: Stock indices recover after recent weakness Oil gains after DOE draw; OPEC on Firday USD edges higher on Powell comments; Housing data disappoints South...
Summary: DOE inventories: -5.9M vs -2.1M expected Oil markets little changed ahead of Friday’s OPEC decision Oil ministers comment ahead of key event There’s...
Summary: US homes sales unexpectedly decline Fed chair Powell talking in Portugal with positive comments USD gaining on the day It’s been a relatively...
A high level monetary panel - today’s main event – consisting of Powell, Draghi and Kuroda, failed to spark big moves on the FX market. Powell...
Summary: Stocks in Europe and US trade higher ahead of US session US500 sees dip buyers step in GE dropped from DJIA Stock indices are trading near...
Summary: Oil prices trim their previous gains in the aftermath of a slew of OPEC revelations European equities keep pushing higher, US futures point...
Summary: South African currency strengthens following remarks from the central bank giving hopes for rate hikes in the foreseeable future May inflation...
There’s been more weakness seen in sterling this morning, with the pound falling to its lowest level since November against the US dollar as markets...
Summary: Major coins give back some of the recent gains as Bithumb gets hacked Group of the Japanese cryptocurrency exchanges prepared a regulation...
Summary: Stocks across Europe begin Wednesday’s trading clearly higher as trade angst settles down DAX (DE30) sees a pullback from its key technical level OPEC...
Summary: Existing home sales is the sole reading from the US economy today Oil prices trade slightly higher ahead of the DoE release Central bank speakers...
Summary: Australian dollar is the strongest currency in early trading paring its recent losses to some extent Dow Jones (US30) extends its losing streak,...
Summary: European stock markets end the day lower but off the lows Trump reignites trade war concerns Euro trades slightly lower on the back of Draghi’s...