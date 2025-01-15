DE30: Gloomy outlook for German equities
Summary: European and Asian stock markets fall despite a reserve requirement rate cut in China over the weekend Donald Trump insists other countries...
There was a positive surprise for UK inflation after a bruising start to the year for UK asset markets. Inflation in the UK moderated in December, the headline rate was 2.5%, below expectations for a 2.6% rate. The core rate also moderated to 3.2% from 3.5% and the all-important service price gauge also...
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) shares are already trading nearly 50% below their 2023 peaks, having lost nearly 10% in the past week and 38% in the past six months. The semiconductor sector is still on Wall Street's 'radar' as one of the biggest beneficiaries of AI infrastructure. AMD is...
In recent weeks it has felt like it is bond traders vs. the UK chancellor. As UK bond yields have risen sharply in recent weeks, calls have grown for the Chancellor to step down, with many blaming her budget for the relentless rise in UK borrowing costs and the drop in the pound. Rachel Reeves addressed...
Summary: IFO survey and new home sales are the most important releases for today RBNZ will decide on interest rates on Wednesday EMU inflation along...
Summary: Erdogan wins presidential elections in the first round Lira stable after the outcome Monetary policy crucial for the currency Uncertainty was...
Summary: OPEC reach new agreement to increase output Stocks rise despite political and trade worries CAD sinks on soft data points Euro fades after earlier...
Summary: OPEC reaches new output deal Organisation finally agrees to increase production by "roughly" 1m BPD Oil rallies to its highest level of the month...
OPEC reached the agreement to hike production from current levels. On paper the hike will be about 1 million barrels per day but in real terms it should...
Summary: Canada CPI Y/Y: 2.2% vs 2.6% exp Retail sales also come in well below forecasts CAD drops sharply after the release The latest data from Canada...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a pending short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: German ruling coalition under threat Reports the SPD is preparing for new elections DE30 bounces from recent lows; US higher ahead of cash open Political...
Summary: Euro is rebounding against US dollar Stock indices from the Old Continent are trading broadly higher The US PMIs to conclude this week’s...
Summary: Services PMIs from European economies unexpectedly smash forecasts, manufacturing readings stay lacklustre though Trade frictions might be behind...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
There’s been further gains seen in the pound as the market continues its recovery aided by the unexpectedly hawkish shift seen in the Bank of England...
Summary: Bitcoin accelerates its fall in early trading Friday, a pivotal technical level at stake South Korean govt launches an investigation into cryptocurrency...
Summary: Situation within Merkel’s coalition seems to worsen DAX (DE30 on xStation5) bounces off the support at 12450 pts Beiersdorf (BEI.DE) extends...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Preliminary PMIs from Eurozone and US A pack of Canadian data may spur additional volatility on CAD tied FX pairs OPEC to announce its decision...
Summary: Japanese core price growth loses steam in May even as headline picks up US dollar trades lower on the day giving back its this week gains Eurozone...
Summary: Stock markets turn lower on tariff fears US outperforming China in tech trade war USD runs into resistance GBP jumps on hawkish BoE shift NOK...
Summary: USD turns negative on the day after earlier gains The buck this morning hit an 11-month high above 95.00 Philly Fed comes in well below forecasts There’s...