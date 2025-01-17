Has Bitcoin reached turning point?
Summary: Bitcoin price draws a promising candlestick, could it mark a tipping point? BTC daily transactions remain sluggish being a drag on the cryptocurrency...
The FTSE 100 hit an intraday record high on Friday, and the index is on track to have a 2.5% rally this week, outperforming the Nasdaq, the S&P 500, and the Dow Jones at this stage. All sectors are higher on the FTSE 100 today, but the leader of the rally is the materials sector, and the top individual...
It is a sea of green in the European equity space and futures contracts are pointing to a stronger open for US stocks on Thursday. The global bond market is also stable, and after selling off post this morning’s GDP data, the pound is back above $1.22 vs, the USD. The price action on Thursday tell...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM.US), the world's largest contract semiconductor manufacturer (maker for giants such as Nvidia and Apple), ended a successful 2024 with a record fourth quarter, driven by a surge in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Highlights...
Summary: Financial institutions are eyeing a departure from London over Brexit uncertainties DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to recover on Tuesday morning Deutsche...
Summary: CB Consumer Confidence expected to remain intact Market consensus suggests the API reading will show a significant decline in inventories Central...
Summary: US equities tumbled on Monday led by technology stocks US Treasury Secretary denies stories regarding Chinese investment restrictions Risk-off...
Summary: Stocks fall lower with US30 back at 200 day SMA DE30 drops to lowest level since April Oil slides as Brent-WTI spread narrows Latest CFTC data...
Summary: Oil falling lower after Friday’s surge Brent underperforming compared to WTI Brent-WTI spread narrows considerably The price of Oil is falling...
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of Wall Street open European bourses experience sizable declines US30.cash retesting 200 day SMA After a solid day...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Erdogan wins presidential elections, no need for the second round Declines across major European stock indices Trade conflict still in the...
European stock markets are sharply down this Monday as global trade fears overshadow the news of monetary easing in China. Indeed a decision from the Chinese...
Stocks make soft start to the week Equities have begun the new week trading in the red with the FTSE handing back some of the gains seen during Friday’s...
Summary: The newest CFTC report brings some major changes among major currencies It suggests an end of the US dollar rally might be just around the corner...
Summary: Quebec authorities temporarily lifted energy prices to counter demand from miners Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) rebounds from its lowest...
Summary: European and Asian stock markets fall despite a reserve requirement rate cut in China over the weekend Donald Trump insists other countries...
Summary: IFO survey and new home sales are the most important releases for today RBNZ will decide on interest rates on Wednesday EMU inflation along...
Summary: Erdogan wins presidential elections in the first round Lira stable after the outcome Monetary policy crucial for the currency Uncertainty was...
Summary: OPEC reach new agreement to increase output Stocks rise despite political and trade worries CAD sinks on soft data points Euro fades after earlier...
Summary: OPEC reaches new output deal Organisation finally agrees to increase production by "roughly" 1m BPD Oil rallies to its highest level of the month...
OPEC reached the agreement to hike production from current levels. On paper the hike will be about 1 million barrels per day but in real terms it should...