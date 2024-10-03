BREAKING: Richmond Fed index misses expectations
Richmond Fed manufacturing index for March was released at 2:00 pm GMT today. Report was expected to show no change compared to February, with the index...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Tesla (TSLA.US) will offer U.S. customers a one-month free trial of its driver-assist technology called Full Self-Driving (FSD). The action is largely...
Cocoa Cocoa reaches $10,000 per ton, after starting trading at $4,200 at the beginning of this year However, Citi indicates that the increases...
Stoke Therapeutics shares gain 78% after test results Morgan Stanley boosts sentiment around Seagate shares Wall Street indices started...
- US, durable goods orders for February. Headline. Actual: +1,4% MoM. Expected: +1.2% MoM. Previous: -6.2% MoM Ex-transport. Actual: +0,5%...
DE40 knocks out new ATH Rheinmetall gains nearly 2% Norma Group presents forecasts for 2024 Overall market situation: Tuesday's session...
Aehr Test Systems (AEHR.US), which manufactures and tests semiconductors used, among other things, in the electric car market, has revised its 2024 forecasts...
Rally on the cocoa market shows no signs of easing. Front-month cocoa futures (COCOA) jumped above $10,000 per ton for the first time in history today....
GBP ticked lower after Catherine Mann, member of the Bank of England, hinted in a speech that markets may be pricing in too many rate cuts. However, these...
Last week was marked with USD strengthening, but this trend is being tested this week. Taking a look at EURUSD chart at H4 interval, we can see that the...
European indices set to open flat or slightly higher US Conference Board consumer confidence data Spanish GDP revision, US durable goods orders European...
There is less exuberance in financial markets on this holiday-shortened week. This could be due to overbought conditions, and even some volatility from...
Wall Street indices traded mostly lower yesterday - S&P 500 dropped 0.31%, Dow Jones moved 0.41% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.27%. Small-cap Russell...
The first trading session of a new week was rather calm. However, we saw large moves on some markets Wall Street indices trade mixed today - S&P...
On the wave of huge gains seen on cryptocurrencies during today's session, nearly 23% upside is seen on MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) shares. Overall, this...
ANZ issued a recommendation for EURCHF currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry (Market):...
Bitcoin experienced another wave of buying in the afternoon during the Wall Street cash trading session. The most famous cryptocurrency extended gains...
Fisker (FSR.US), US electric vehicle manufacturer, is plunging over 20% today. Company said that a large automaker with whom it was in talks over a potential...
The beginning of the new trading week starts with a significant surge on Bitcoin market. The most popular cryptocurrency is trading almost 4% higher on...
US new home sales data for February was released today at 2:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show an increase from 661k units in January to 675k units...