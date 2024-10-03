US OPEN: AMD and Intel drop on China ban
Wall Street opens slightly lower US500 continues pull back from all-time highs AMD, Intel and Microsoft drops on China ban Wall Street indices...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Boeing (BA.US) Chairman and CEO Dave Calhoun plans to step down as CEO at the end of 2024, the company announced today before the opening of the session...
Most indices in Europe open lower DAX is trading 0.20% lower at the level of 18470 points The Euro is not recording significant changes in the...
Last week highlighted how central banks are directing asset markets right now. As we get to the peak of the hiking cycle and wait for the next move from...
Today, the minutes from the latest Bank of Japan (BoJ) meeting were published. However, the minutes did not provide any additional interesting information...
Throughout the past week, we've observed moments of high volatility in the markets. In the foreign exchange market, the decisions made by the Central...
Last week, which was exceptionally busy, we learned about several important macroeconomic publications and central bank decisions. This week will be less...
Wall Street indices closed Friday with minimal changes. The SP500 lost only 0.14% to 5230 points, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.10% to 18340 points....
Despite a lower opening in the cash session, U.S. indexes are recovering losses throughout the day. US500 consolidates at highs around 5,300 points,...
Today, Nvidia (NVDA.US) sees a 3.30% increase to $945 per share, inching closer to the $1000 per share barrier. Investor optimism is fueled by new products...
Shares of companies related to the medical marijuana market are seeing euphoric gains today. Shares of Tilray (TLRY.US), Canopy Growth (CGC.US), Aurora...
Today, cocoa gains 5.40%, reaching new record levels. At the time of publication, the price for a ton of cocoa is nearly 9,000 USD, and the outlook for...
US500 and US100 slightly lose at the beginning of the session US Dollar (USD) one of the stronger currencies today US bond yields fall to 4.20% The...
The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin continues its decline, after ETFs saw a net outflow of nearly $2 billion over the past few days. Tuesday's rebound...
Tesla (TSLA.US) is losing more than 3% ahead of the U.S. market opening, after the EV maker decided to cut production in China to 5 days a week, down from...
Canadian retail sales report for January was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show decline in headline as well as core retail sales...
DE40 in the local highs zone Adidas will no longer be the main sponsor of the German national team after 77 years Unsuccessful start to Douglas...
Major central banks opened the door to rate cuts this week, this triggered an ‘everything rally’, and stocks are on course for their best week...