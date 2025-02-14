Oil slides as OPEC impact fades
Summary: Oil falling lower after Friday’s surge Brent underperforming compared to WTI Brent-WTI spread narrows considerably The price of Oil is falling...
It’s been an interesting week for risk assets. Below we give our thoughts on the key themes that are driving price action right now: Geopolitics: the prospect of peace between Ukraine and Russia triggered a risk rally earlier this week, especially for European equities, which enjoyed...
Global stocks rallied sharply on Thursday, with strong gains for the Eurostoxx index, the Dax, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, which closed very close to last month’s record high for the US index. Futures suggest that equity indices will end the week on a high. European and US indices are expected...
Shares of British American Tobacco (BATS.UK) are losing 7.5% in today's session, after the company's forecasts for revenue growth in fiscal 2025 did not prove good enough to sustain the sizable gains we've seen in the company's stock recently. However, this does not change the fact that...
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of Wall Street open European bourses experience sizable declines US30.cash retesting 200 day SMA After a solid day...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Erdogan wins presidential elections, no need for the second round Declines across major European stock indices Trade conflict still in the...
European stock markets are sharply down this Monday as global trade fears overshadow the news of monetary easing in China. Indeed a decision from the Chinese...
Stocks make soft start to the week Equities have begun the new week trading in the red with the FTSE handing back some of the gains seen during Friday’s...
Summary: The newest CFTC report brings some major changes among major currencies It suggests an end of the US dollar rally might be just around the corner...
Summary: Quebec authorities temporarily lifted energy prices to counter demand from miners Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) rebounds from its lowest...
Summary: European and Asian stock markets fall despite a reserve requirement rate cut in China over the weekend Donald Trump insists other countries...
Summary: IFO survey and new home sales are the most important releases for today RBNZ will decide on interest rates on Wednesday EMU inflation along...
Summary: Erdogan wins presidential elections in the first round Lira stable after the outcome Monetary policy crucial for the currency Uncertainty was...
Summary: OPEC reach new agreement to increase output Stocks rise despite political and trade worries CAD sinks on soft data points Euro fades after earlier...
Summary: OPEC reaches new output deal Organisation finally agrees to increase production by "roughly" 1m BPD Oil rallies to its highest level of the month...
OPEC reached the agreement to hike production from current levels. On paper the hike will be about 1 million barrels per day but in real terms it should...
Summary: Canada CPI Y/Y: 2.2% vs 2.6% exp Retail sales also come in well below forecasts CAD drops sharply after the release The latest data from Canada...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a pending short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: German ruling coalition under threat Reports the SPD is preparing for new elections DE30 bounces from recent lows; US higher ahead of cash open Political...
Summary: Euro is rebounding against US dollar Stock indices from the Old Continent are trading broadly higher The US PMIs to conclude this week’s...
Summary: Services PMIs from European economies unexpectedly smash forecasts, manufacturing readings stay lacklustre though Trade frictions might be behind...