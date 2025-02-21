Stocks sink and USD runs into resistance
Summary: Stock markets turn lower on tariff fears US outperforming China in tech trade war USD runs into resistance GBP jumps on hawkish BoE shift NOK...
Market news
The crypto market is witnessing a wipeout of strong gains from the first part of the day, returning to a downtrend. The situation is extraordinary, and the scale of the sell-off is significantly larger than in the stock market, which is also experiencing declines. Initial speculation suggests that...
Constellation Brands (STZ.US) stock gained 6.5% following Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway's disclosure of a $1.24 billion stake, despite ongoing concerns about potential Mexican import tariffs and weakening consumer spending. The investment highlights potential value in the company's...
Donald Trump continues to be the dominant force for financial markets. First there was the Trump trade, then the tariff trade, the delayed tariff trade, and now the peace in Ukraine trade. Trump is central to all of this, which means that traders and investors need to watch his every move. Talks...
Summary: USD turns negative on the day after earlier gains The buck this morning hit an 11-month high above 95.00 Philly Fed comes in well below forecasts There’s...
The pound is the strongest major currency following the Bank of England meeting after chief economist Andy Haldane decided to enter a rate hike camp for...
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of Wall Street open European markets experience sizable declines in the morning China to lose trade war vs the US? It’s...
Summary: BoE leaves rates unchanged, chief economist Haldane backs a rate hike (3 votes in favour of such a move) BoE doesn’t plan to dial back QE debt...
Summary: NOK surges as Norges Bank delivers a hawkish message European stock markets decline despite initial strength OPEC meeting kicks off today After opening...
Summary: Norwegian central bank hints at a rate rise as soon as September, NOK strengthens It sees reasons implying an increase in price and wage inflation...
Summary: ECB President backs the idea of euro zone revamp DAX (DE30 on xStation5) resumes downward movement Car makers start to cut earnings forecasts...
Summary: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein says Bitcoin is not for him, but does not say it won’t have a future Another hack in a South Korean cryptocurrency...
Summary: Swiss and Norwegian central banks to make their decisions in the morning Will Bank of England surprise markets with more hawkish message? Oil...
Summary: First quarter GDP in New Zealand meets expectations, the kiwi remains on the back foot though UK PM Theresa May wins a Brexit ’meaningful vote’,...
Summary: Stock indices recover after recent weakness Oil gains after DOE draw; OPEC on Firday USD edges higher on Powell comments; Housing data disappoints South...
Summary: DOE inventories: -5.9M vs -2.1M expected Oil markets little changed ahead of Friday’s OPEC decision Oil ministers comment ahead of key event There’s...
Summary: US homes sales unexpectedly decline Fed chair Powell talking in Portugal with positive comments USD gaining on the day It’s been a relatively...
A high level monetary panel - today’s main event – consisting of Powell, Draghi and Kuroda, failed to spark big moves on the FX market. Powell...
Summary: Stocks in Europe and US trade higher ahead of US session US500 sees dip buyers step in GE dropped from DJIA Stock indices are trading near...
Summary: Oil prices trim their previous gains in the aftermath of a slew of OPEC revelations European equities keep pushing higher, US futures point...
Summary: South African currency strengthens following remarks from the central bank giving hopes for rate hikes in the foreseeable future May inflation...
There’s been more weakness seen in sterling this morning, with the pound falling to its lowest level since November against the US dollar as markets...
Summary: Major coins give back some of the recent gains as Bithumb gets hacked Group of the Japanese cryptocurrency exchanges prepared a regulation...