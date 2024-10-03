Chart of the day - CHN.cash (22.03.2024)
Chinese equities were top underperformers in the region during the final Asia-Pacific session of the week. HSCEI futures (CHN.cash) were dropping as much...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
German Ifo Institute released a new set of sentiment indices for March at 9:00 am GMT today. Report was expected to show a small improvement in headline...
European indices open lower Speeches from ECB and Fed members German IFO data for March, Canadian retail sales for January Major European indices...
UK retail sales report for February was released this morning at 7:00 am GMT. Data was expected to show a drop in headline and core measures, on year-over-year...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading at record highs, but off the daily highs. S&P 500 gained 0.32%, Dow Jones moved 0.68% higher...
Wall Street extended post-FOMC jump into the second day, with S&P 500 gaining 0.4%, Dow Jones adding 0.7%, Nasdaq trading 0.3% higher and small-cap...
Bitcoin, world's most famous cryptocurrency, drops almost 3% today, breaking below the $66,000 mark. The move looks to be a driven by profit taking...
USDCHF is making a big move today as US dollar is the best performing major currency, while Swiss franc is the top underperformer. The pair is up 1.4%...
SILVER rallied on Wednesday evening following FOMC decision. Dovish reaction of the markets was somewhat puzzling given that new FOMC forecasts were rather...
Paramount Global (PARA.US) is dropping 5% today and is one of the worst performing stocks in Russell 1000, the index of 1000 largest public US companies....
News of a U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) investigation targeting Apple (AAPL.US) caused the giant's stock to lose nearly 3% today and is one of the...
Intel (INTC.US) was awarded massive financing under US Chips and Science Act. Company will receive almost $20 billion in grants and loans to expand semiconductor...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to...
Flash PMI indices for March from the United States were released today at 1:45 pm GMT. Report was expected to show small deterioration in manufacturing...
Wall Street reaches new record highs after FOMC decision US100 breaks above the upper limit of triangle pattern Earnings reports from Micron Technology,...
The Bank of England maintained interest rates at 5.25%, as expected. However, there were two notable changes in this meeting. Firstly, the Monetary Policy...
12:30 PM GMT, United States - Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for March: actual 3.2; forecast -2.6; previous 5.2; Prices: actual...
European indexes are experiencing a mixed session Sentiment is supported by a strong finish in yesterday’s U.S. session The Euro is having...
Bank of England announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm GMT. Bank was expected to keep rates unchanged at 5.25% for the fifth meeting...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 11:00 am GMT. Economists were expecting rates to stay...