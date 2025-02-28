Germany readying for new elections? Stocks higher ahead of US open
Summary: German ruling coalition under threat Reports the SPD is preparing for new elections DE30 bounces from recent lows; US higher ahead of cash open Political...
Gold has experienced its worst week since the second week of November, with losses reaching approximately 3%, compared to the 4.5% drop seen in November. While this week's decline is not the most severe across the commodities market, its magnitude is notable for the gold sector. This downturn casts...
It has been a big week for financial markets. Stocks have sold off sharply in the US, the dollar is king, the AI trade is up in the air, and the market is shifting from a risk-positive Trump trade, to a risk negative Trump premium. Below are our thoughts on how assets could react going forward. The...
President Trump has ramped up tariff threats this week. There will be another 10% levy imposed on Chinese imports to the US, and 25% tariffs will be imposed on Mexico and Canada on 4th March. He did not stop there, reciprocal tariffs will come into effect on 2nd April and the EU is also likely to be...
Summary: Euro is rebounding against US dollar Stock indices from the Old Continent are trading broadly higher The US PMIs to conclude this week’s...
Summary: Services PMIs from European economies unexpectedly smash forecasts, manufacturing readings stay lacklustre though Trade frictions might be behind...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
There’s been further gains seen in the pound as the market continues its recovery aided by the unexpectedly hawkish shift seen in the Bank of England...
Summary: Bitcoin accelerates its fall in early trading Friday, a pivotal technical level at stake South Korean govt launches an investigation into cryptocurrency...
Summary: Situation within Merkel’s coalition seems to worsen DAX (DE30 on xStation5) bounces off the support at 12450 pts Beiersdorf (BEI.DE) extends...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Preliminary PMIs from Eurozone and US A pack of Canadian data may spur additional volatility on CAD tied FX pairs OPEC to announce its decision...
Summary: Japanese core price growth loses steam in May even as headline picks up US dollar trades lower on the day giving back its this week gains Eurozone...
Summary: Stock markets turn lower on tariff fears US outperforming China in tech trade war USD runs into resistance GBP jumps on hawkish BoE shift NOK...
Summary: USD turns negative on the day after earlier gains The buck this morning hit an 11-month high above 95.00 Philly Fed comes in well below forecasts There’s...
The pound is the strongest major currency following the Bank of England meeting after chief economist Andy Haldane decided to enter a rate hike camp for...
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of Wall Street open European markets experience sizable declines in the morning China to lose trade war vs the US? It’s...
Summary: BoE leaves rates unchanged, chief economist Haldane backs a rate hike (3 votes in favour of such a move) BoE doesn’t plan to dial back QE debt...
Summary: NOK surges as Norges Bank delivers a hawkish message European stock markets decline despite initial strength OPEC meeting kicks off today After opening...
Summary: Norwegian central bank hints at a rate rise as soon as September, NOK strengthens It sees reasons implying an increase in price and wage inflation...
Summary: ECB President backs the idea of euro zone revamp DAX (DE30 on xStation5) resumes downward movement Car makers start to cut earnings forecasts...
Summary: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein says Bitcoin is not for him, but does not say it won’t have a future Another hack in a South Korean cryptocurrency...
Summary: Swiss and Norwegian central banks to make their decisions in the morning Will Bank of England surprise markets with more hawkish message? Oil...