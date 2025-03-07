Economic calendar: Will Riksbank hint at a hike this year?
Summary: Riksbank is expected to leave rates unchanged, but the focus will be on the forward guidance US durable goods orders should confirm a decline...
The US economy created 151k jobs last month, which is lower than the 160k expected by economists. This was higher than the downwardly revised figure for January of 125k. The unemployment rate ticked a notch higher to 4.1%. Unsurprisingly, the biggest drag to employment was the Federal Government, where...
Join Kathleen NOW HERE It is worth noting that consumers’ confidence levels in the jobs market over the medium term has also trended lower in recent months. This means that the unemployment rate is also worth watching. Any uptick in the unemployment rate could trigger a broad bout of risk aversion....
JOIN Kathleen Brooks at 13:25 GMT and find out everything there is to know about the US labour market. This Friday we will get the latest labour market data from the US. For now, economists expect the US labour market to create 160k jobs last month. This is a slight uptick on January’s...
Summary: Horst Seehofer and Angela Merkel reach a deal on migration so that Seehofer will keep his posts Oil prices bounce back due to a Libyan production...
Summary: Stock indices from Wall Street trade lower EURUSD trades within the vicinity of 1.16 handle Tesla (TSLA.US) erases all of today’s gains Moods...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: US manufacturing ISM: 60.2 pts vs 58.5 pts exp S&P 500 (US500 on xStation5) eyes another test of the 50% Fibo level Tesla (TSLA.US) jumps...
Summary: After a lower weekly opening DE30 price is moving higher towards the equilibrium level. DE30 approaches the upward trendline on the weekly...
Summary: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is said to have won Mexican presidential elections “Together We Will Make History” coalition claims clear victory...
Summary: European stock investors launched new week in downbeat moods UK manufacturing PMI beats expectations ISM manufacturing index to be released...
Summary: A mining center in Sichuan province was damaged by a flood Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) trades sluggishly in the vicinity of $6300 handle EU...
Summary: UK manufacturing PMI beats expectations in June, but stays unchanged compared to the prior month Moods among managers stay quite lacklustre,...
Summary: European equities start sharply lower as German political chaos weighs on DAX (DE30) looks to continue falling, a key technical support in sight...
Summary: UK manufacturing PMI together with US ISM for manufacturing should draw most of attention today An avalanche of US data with the payrolls report...
Summary: Oil prices trade notably lower in the morning following a Trump’s tweet regarding rising output by Saudi Arabia Euro roiled by German politics...
Summary: Stocks on the rise at the end of H1 Euro attempts to firm up as inflation meets expectations USDCAD pulls back from 1-year high after data Where...
Summary: All US indices in the green in final session of the week, month and quarter US500 holds rising trendline Favourable seasonality effects could...
Summary: Wheat’s fundamentals are mixed Trade Wars as one of the major risk factors CFTC data suggests continuation of decline Wheat price has...
Summary: Canadian GDP M/M: +0.1% vs 0.0% exp US core PCE 2.0% vs 1.9% exp USDCAD falls back after making 1-year high A batch of data from North America...
Nomura issued a recommendation for GBPCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
European stock markets are rallying today following the upbeat result coming from the EU summit in Brussels, where the leaders hammered out a preliminary...
Summary: EMU inflation reached ECB’s target Significant gains across European stock markets US PCE inflation data to be released in the afternoon Equity...