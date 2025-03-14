Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Market news

Cocoa tumbles 4% hitting 4-month lows on ICCO surplus, rising ICE inventories 📉

14 March 2025

Futures on COCOA tumble 4% today on ICE, hitting 4-month lows pressured by improving supply, easing tight-market tensions and pressuring large speculators from the long positioning.  The global cocoa market is experiencing a shift, with the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) forecasting...

More

UK GDP underperforms as US markets regain composure

14 March 2025

The UK economy started 2025 on a weak note and could not maintain the momentum of December. GDP in January slipped to -0.1% on a MoM basis, while the 3 MoM rate expanded slightly to 0.2%. The UK economy is flatlining at best, and this report does not consider the market turmoil since President Trump...

More

Are tariffs effective? A deep dive into the auto sector

13 March 2025

One way to answer this question is to look at the auto sector. This is where things get interesting. Car manufacturing is a truly global operation, with the world’s biggest brands basing their production centers in multiple countries, not just their country of origin. If that was the case, it would...

More

6 July 2018
5 July 2018
4 July 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app