3 markets to watch

21 March 2025

This week has been all about uncertainty. As we have mentioned in previous notes, there is a deficit of confidence in financial markets right now, which is the reason that risk assets are struggling. However, there are always opportunities in financial markets. Below, we give you the top 3 markets...

The confidence deficit: central bankers and Heathrow fire weigh on markets

21 March 2025

The confidence deficit: central bankers and Heathrow fire weigh on markets Stock markets in Europe are a sea of red as we end the week, and the great European stock market rally may have stalled. The German Dax index, the best performing index in Europe so far in 2025, is set for a weekly decline,...

Bank of England: Rates remain on hold

20 March 2025

By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB  As expected, the BOE kept rates on hold at today’s meeting, after cutting rates at the last meeting. The vote split is perhaps the most intriguing part of this meeting. There was an 8-1 split, with the most dovish member voting for a rate cut....

