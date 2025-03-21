Why is another Bitcoin price rally unlikely?
Summary: "We cannot expect Bitcoin to rapidly surge again", says a famous Japanese economist Ethereum has been the most resilient to the latest crypto...
This week has been all about uncertainty. As we have mentioned in previous notes, there is a deficit of confidence in financial markets right now, which is the reason that risk assets are struggling. However, there are always opportunities in financial markets. Below, we give you the top 3 markets...
The confidence deficit: central bankers and Heathrow fire weigh on markets Stock markets in Europe are a sea of red as we end the week, and the great European stock market rally may have stalled. The German Dax index, the best performing index in Europe so far in 2025, is set for a weekly decline,...
By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB As expected, the BOE kept rates on hold at today’s meeting, after cutting rates at the last meeting. The vote split is perhaps the most intriguing part of this meeting. There was an 8-1 split, with the most dovish member voting for a rate cut....
Summary: EMU inflation expected to accelerate Will PCE inflation reading from the US justify a move in dot plot? Consensus suggests that the Canadian...
Summary: Euro jumps substantially after the news that the EU summit in Brussels resulted in a deal on an immigration crisis Risk-on again, JPY moves...
Summary: US GDP revised lower for Q1 EURUSD retests key level as German inflation meets forecasts Facebook lifts crypto ban CZK reacts to surprise CNB...
Citi issued a recommendation for AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market): 81.150 Target:...
The rout on the European stock markets continues while European leaders gather in Brussel for a two-day summit. Among the most important topics on the...
Summary: US GDP Q/Q: 2.0% vs 2.2% exp Trump agrees to Putin meeting US500 hits lowest level of the month below 2700 US growth in first quarter was slower...
Summary: German Prelim CPI Y/Y: 2.1% vs 2.1% exp Euro area estimate out tomorrow EURUSD retests key 1.15 level The latest inflation figures form several...
Summary: Facebook eases its approach towards cryptocurrency advertisements European stock markets continuously march lower Final US GDP reading for...
Summary: The US House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at fighting illicit use of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) is reapproaching...
Summary: Czech National Bank raises rates for the fourth time in less than a year Weaker than estimated the exchange-rate among major reasons behind such...
There’s been more downside seen in the pound today with the currency falling to its lowest level since last November against the US dollar and in...
Summary: European equity markets start lower, but then recover to some extent DAX (DE30) strives to rise, beware of a dead cat bounce Seasonality suggests...
Summary: Preliminary European inflation readings are the top-tier data for today Final Q1 US GDP release should bring a modest impact to the dollar Swedish...
Summary: RBNZ stays on hold as expected, but it offers a bit more dovish stuff BoC’s Poloz brushes off the soft macroeconomic data, July’s rate hike odds...
Summary: Stocks rise on easing of trade tensions Oil surges on largest DOE draw since Sep ’16 ZAR drops on Moody’s report Will Bitcoin boost Japanese...
Summary: DOE crude oil inventories: -9.9M Largest drawdown since September 2016 Oil.WTI jumps back near highest level of the year A massive drop in...
Summary: Trump chooses less severe plan for Chinese tech investments Mnuchin expecting a "big" GDP number; mixed US data Stock indices bounce sharply...
Summary: ZAR slides on the back of Moody’s report European stock indices climb back to trade in green Oil traders await DOE reading after yesterday’s...
Oil prices are continuing to recover on Wednesday following an announcement coming from the US State Department. It urged all companies which buy oil from...
