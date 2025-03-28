Read more
America First Trade Policy: What to expect from next week's tariff announcement 🔎📄

28 March 2025

The week that many investors have been waiting for is coming. Next week, the market will definitely focus on new tariffs that the US administration is expected to announce on Wednesday, April 2. Additionally, the tariffs on vehicles and auto parts announced on March 26 will go into effect on the same...

Gold hits another record, as UK consumer bounces back

28 March 2025

It will be an interesting session for financial markets today. Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are once again dominating markets. Canada and the EU are preparing a raft of retaliatory measures, while the UK hopes not to be the tall poppy and aims to use diplomatic measures to deflect tariff threats....

Auto tariffs dominate, can European stocks maintain their lead over the US?

27 March 2025

Tariffs are yet again dominating market sentiment. European stocks have opened sharply lower after President Trump announced a 25% levy on imports of cars and car parts coming into the US. This news has had an immediate effect on share prices, the US imports 8 million cars a year and  untold car...

