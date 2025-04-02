Read more
Trump lays out his reciprocal tariffs on all countries, as stocks remain spooked

2 April 2025

Was it an Oscar’s ceremony, or was it a tariff announcement? In a long, and varied speech in the White House’s rose garden, President Trump announced his reciprocal tariff rates. The baseline tariff rate is 10%, with rates varying for each country depending on how they levy tariffs on US...

Liberation Day Arrives, the fight back begins

2 April 2025

Investors have been waiting for the announcement of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, and today it will arrive. The President is set to announce the tariff arrangement at 22:00 GMT, after US stock markets have closed. European stocks are lower today, however Japan’s Nikkei eked out a gain. US stock...

US reciprocal tariffs

1 April 2025

By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB  On April 2nd reciprocal tariffs from the US will finally be announced. Ahead of what President Trump calls ‘Liberation Day’, stock markets have slumped, and investors have rushed into haven assets like gold. Initially reciprocal tariffs...

