Market update: Dollar is king as we lead up to FOMC
As we wait for the Federal Reserve, a few things are moving markets. Overall, European stock markets are lower, and US stock market futures are pointing...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Mixed opening of session in Europe: DAX and EU50 lose, FTSE gains Luxury sector under pressure, Kering (KER.FR) listings halted after Gucci sales...
The UK’s inflation rate for February fell to its lowest level in two years and was weaker than analysts had expected. The annual headline rate of...
Yesterday, after the close of the European session, Kering (KER.FR), one of the largest representatives of the European fashion market, provided its preliminary...
UK CPI YoY: 3.4% vs 3.5% exp. and 4% previously Core CPI YoY: 4.5% vs 4.6% exp. and 5.1% previously (-0.6% MoM vs -0.9% MoM previously) UK PPI...
Wall Street indexes closed yesterday's session in a good mood, with Nvidia managing to resist profit taking and managing to gain more than 1%, returning...
The Bank of Japan has decided to raise interest rates for the first time in 17 years. This move comes after a strong increase in wages following negotiations...
The US500 is struggling today for the highest close ever. On March 14, the contract opened higher than the current price, but this was due to a rollover....
Today we had the publication of CPI inflation from Canada, which fell far below expectations. How did today's data turn out? CPI inflation fell...
Nordstrom (JWN.US) shares are gaining more than 10% in today's session following reports that the store chain is trying to go public and become a private...
Wall Street drops in early Tuesday session Technology companies spoil investor sentiment Bitcoin sell-off wears Coinbase and Microstrategy stocks...
Oil Oil clearly gains in response to the extension of voluntary cuts by the OPEC+ group for the second quarter of this year On the other hand,...
Canadian CPI NSA (M/M) Feb: 0.3% (est 0.6%; prev 0.0%) - CPI (Y/Y) Feb: 2.8% (est 3.1%; prev 2.9%) - CPI Core Median (Y/Y) Feb: 3.1% (est 3.3%; prev...
US housing market data for February was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a small increase in building permits compared to January...
Markets in Italy and Spain lead gains, Polish WIG20 drops sharply Fraport presents its results and publishes forecasts for the new year General...
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing significant declines, with bitcoin's discount from its historical highs reaching nearly 15%. The altcoins...
German ZEW economic research institute release a new set of its economic sentiment indices at 10:00 am GMT today. Data for March was expected to show an...
While markets' attention was mostly on Bank of Japan during the Asia-Pacific session, it was not the only central bank that announced a decision today....
The Bank of Japan hiked interest rates for the first time since 2007 on Tuesday. The world no longer has a major economy with a negative interest rate,...