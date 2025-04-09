Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Trump reverses course on tariffs

9 April 2025

Let the rally commence: the news that Trump has sanctioned a 90-day pause on tariffs for non-retaliating countries is causing US markets to surge. The Nasdaq is higher by 8% and the S&P 500 is up by 5%. This is not quite reversing the losses of recent days, but it does mean that both indices are...

Bond market moves explained

9 April 2025

Bonds are no longer a safe haven in the current market sell off. Longer dated bonds are lower across the board today, however, the moves have been most pronounced in the UK. 10-year Gilt yields have surged by 16bps and are selling off at a faster pace than 10-year US Treasury yields, in 30-year Gilts,...

D day for tariffs got markets plunging

9 April 2025

By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB After Tuesday's dead cat bounce for stocks, it is sell the rumour, and sell the fact for European financial markets on Wednesday as risky assets and safe havens alike sell off on the back of President Trump’s punitive tariffs coming into effect...

