CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Earnings review: US banks set the tone

11 April 2025

Q1 earnings season has kicked off in the US, amidst the tariff drama. Tariffs loom large over this earnings season, even if most reciprocal tariffs are on pause. The question for investors is whether the disruption caused by tariffs on China and elsewhere, even if they are delayed, will lead to profit...

CME Group and CBOE Global Markets shares in the spotlight of Morgan Stanley and BofA 🔔

10 April 2025

CME Group (CME.US) and CBOE Global Markets (CBOE.US) are among the leading providers of financial instruments, primarily for institutional investors in the United States. Shares of both companies have performed very well during the recent market downturns, thanks to exceptionally high trading activity...

Trump's Turnaround on Tariffs

10 April 2025

Join Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST as she gives you the latest details about market moves now that some US tariffs have been paused. The trade war between China and the US is still in full swing, and tariff levels between the two largest global economies have never been higher. This is weighing on...

