USDJPY rises above 150 as Ueda disappoints markets 'sea change' expectations📈
The Bank of the Japan increased its key interest rate from -0.1% to a range of 0%-0.1% as wages have increased after higher than expected consumer prices...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
The macroeconomic calendar today was quite interesting. However, most of the significant events took place in the first part of the day, including the...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing a mixed session on the second day of the week. Indices in Japan, Australia, and Singapore are...
The new week begins mixed on Wall Street. On one hand, stock indices are gaining momentum driven by technology companies and the Nvidia GTC conference....
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is reportedly planning to end its yield curve control and purchases of risk assets, including Japanese stock exchange-traded funds...
Goldman Sachs has issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. Goldman Sachs advises taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
According to informed sources reached by Bloomberg News, Apple (AAPL.US) is in talks regarding the integration of Google's (GOOGL.US) flagship AI model,...
Starting from Friday, March 22, Tesla (TSLA.US) will increase the prices of Model Y cars in Europe and from April 1 in the USA. Prices in the USA will...
U.S. indexes open up as much as 1.00% higher. Technology companies are again the leaders in growth. Apple and Alphabet about potential AI Gemini...
While there are a number of central bank rate decision scheduled for this week, it seems that Bank of Japan decision tomorrow during the Asia-Pacific session...
During the last week, the euro ended up losing some strength against the U.S dollar. However, at this moment, the price is testing an important technical...
European indices trade higher DE40 remains near all-time highs Thyssenkrupp jumps on Bloomberg report Major European stock market indices trade...
CPI inflation data for February from euro area was released today at 10:00 am GMT. As this was a revision to an already-released flash release, no major...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launched new week's trading with a bullish price gap and continued to gain during the Asia-Pacific session. The move...
For the second week in a row the main US stock market indices recorded losses, while European stocks powered ahead, led by the Spanish Ibex. It has been...
European indices open slightly higher Final CPI data from euro area Rate decisions from Fed, BoJ and others this week European indices launched...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher at the beginning of a new week - Nikkei rallied 2.5%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.1%, Kospi moved 0.7% higher and...
Yesterday's jump on US natural gas prices (NATGAS) turned out to be short-lived. NATGAS is plunging over 5% today, erasing all of yesterday's gains...
The next week on the markets is all about central banks. Traders will be offered rate decision from Fed, Bank of Japan, Bank of England and Reserve Bank...