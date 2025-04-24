Read more
Stock of the Week - Procter & Gamble (24.04.2025)

24 April 2025

Procter & Gamble (PG.US) shares faced pressure following its third-quarter earnings report, as the consumer goods giant lowered its full-year outlook amid growing uncertainty from U.S. tariff policies and challenging consumer demand. The maker of Tide detergent and Olay skincare products delivered...

Rally takes a pause, as earnings come to the fore

24 April 2025

Stock markets are a bit lost as we move towards Thursday. Concerns that earnings data is weak for Q1 in Europe and the US, a delay in US and China trade negotiations, and delays to a Ukraine and Russia peace deal are also hurting overall sentiment. Vix remains stable, which suggests ‘bumpy...

Kering shares at lowest since 2015 on weak sales of Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent 💡

24 April 2025

Shares of Kering (KER.FR), which is responsible for brands such as Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, are down 5% today after Q1 results fell short of expectations. Gucci sales fell 25% in the first quarter. Efforts to revive Kering SA’s biggest brand have shown no signs of turning around amid a difficult...

