Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Market news

Weekly roundup

25 April 2025

Stocks markets in a well-established recovery Momentum and growth stocks are leading the recovery, which is why US stocks are rising sharply and the FTSE 100 is lagging. The dollar could take longer to recover, as it struggles with the burden of a political risk premium more so than equities....

More

Google results: advertising still lining the pockets at Google, but AI is on the rise

24 April 2025

Alphabet provided a boost to financial markets late on Thursday after its earnings report smashed forecasts. The company reported $90.2bn in quarterly revenue, higher than the $89.2bn expected, and a 12% increase YoY. The company’s profitability also surpassed expectations, with $2.81 earnings...

More

Stock of the Week - Procter & Gamble (24.04.2025)

24 April 2025

Procter & Gamble (PG.US) shares faced pressure following its third-quarter earnings report, as the consumer goods giant lowered its full-year outlook amid growing uncertainty from U.S. tariff policies and challenging consumer demand. The maker of Tide detergent and Olay skincare products delivered...

More

28 June 2018
27 June 2018
26 June 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app