Market news

Meta Platforms (+6.30%) expands AI integration and beats market consensus 🖋️📄

1 May 2025

Meta Platforms (META.US) is up 6.30% in pre-market trading following quarterly earnings release. The company posted a better-than-expected Q1 report and offered optimistic guidance based on rapidly growing investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Earnings summary: Revenue: $42.31...

USDJPY gains 1.15% 📌

1 May 2025

The Bank of Japan left the short-term interest rate unchanged at +0.50% during its May 1 meeting but presented clearly more cautious forecasts. In the new quarterly report, the board lowered its real GDP forecast for fiscal year 2025 to 0.5% (from 1.1%) and for 2026 to 0.7% (from 1.0%), pointing to the...

Markets recover from GDP ‘shock’ as tech earnings assuage economic concerns

30 April 2025

US stock markets staged an impressive recovery on Wednesday, after initially falling sharply on the back of a weaker than expected Q1 GDP report. The S&P 500 managed to eke out a gain, and the Nasdaq closed down a touch. We mentioned in our GDP review that the details of the report were brighter...

