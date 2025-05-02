Economic calendar: Will EURUSD continue its bounce?
Summary: IFO survey and new home sales are the most important releases for today RBNZ will decide on interest rates on Wednesday EMU inflation along...
Tarif risks are yet to materially hurt the US economy, according to the latest non-farm payrolls report. The US created 177k jobs for April, better than the 138k expected, Private sector payrolls were also stronger than expected, and at roughly the same rate as the downwardly revised figure for March,...
Join Kathleen NOW here May’s jobs report could be significantly weaker than the April report, which is why the market reaction to any upside surprise later today, could be limited. However, a strong labour market report could delay any rate cuts or dovish commentary from the Fed when they meet...
Get the latest US jobs numbers as they come out and see in real time the market reaction. Join Kathleen Brooks at 13:25 BST here The market is expecting a solid jobs report for April. US non-farm payrolls are expected to expand by 138k, and the unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%....
Summary: Erdogan wins presidential elections in the first round Lira stable after the outcome Monetary policy crucial for the currency Uncertainty was...
Summary: OPEC reach new agreement to increase output Stocks rise despite political and trade worries CAD sinks on soft data points Euro fades after earlier...
Summary: OPEC reaches new output deal Organisation finally agrees to increase production by "roughly" 1m BPD Oil rallies to its highest level of the month...
OPEC reached the agreement to hike production from current levels. On paper the hike will be about 1 million barrels per day but in real terms it should...
Summary: Canada CPI Y/Y: 2.2% vs 2.6% exp Retail sales also come in well below forecasts CAD drops sharply after the release The latest data from Canada...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a pending short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: German ruling coalition under threat Reports the SPD is preparing for new elections DE30 bounces from recent lows; US higher ahead of cash open Political...
Summary: Euro is rebounding against US dollar Stock indices from the Old Continent are trading broadly higher The US PMIs to conclude this week’s...
Summary: Services PMIs from European economies unexpectedly smash forecasts, manufacturing readings stay lacklustre though Trade frictions might be behind...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
There’s been further gains seen in the pound as the market continues its recovery aided by the unexpectedly hawkish shift seen in the Bank of England...
Summary: Bitcoin accelerates its fall in early trading Friday, a pivotal technical level at stake South Korean govt launches an investigation into cryptocurrency...
Summary: Situation within Merkel’s coalition seems to worsen DAX (DE30 on xStation5) bounces off the support at 12450 pts Beiersdorf (BEI.DE) extends...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Preliminary PMIs from Eurozone and US A pack of Canadian data may spur additional volatility on CAD tied FX pairs OPEC to announce its decision...
Summary: Japanese core price growth loses steam in May even as headline picks up US dollar trades lower on the day giving back its this week gains Eurozone...
Summary: Stock markets turn lower on tariff fears US outperforming China in tech trade war USD runs into resistance GBP jumps on hawkish BoE shift NOK...
Summary: USD turns negative on the day after earlier gains The buck this morning hit an 11-month high above 95.00 Philly Fed comes in well below forecasts There’s...
The pound is the strongest major currency following the Bank of England meeting after chief economist Andy Haldane decided to enter a rate hike camp for...
