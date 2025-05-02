Read more
Non-Farm payrolls help US stocks to recoup Liberation Day losses

2 May 2025

Tarif risks are yet to materially hurt the US economy, according to the latest non-farm payrolls report. The US created 177k jobs for April, better than the 138k expected, Private sector payrolls were also stronger than expected, and at roughly the same rate as the downwardly revised figure for March,...

Non-Farm Payrolls: Market LIVE

2 May 2025

Join Kathleen NOW here May’s jobs report could be significantly weaker than the April report, which is why the market reaction to any upside surprise later today, could be limited. However, a strong labour market report could delay any rate cuts or dovish commentary from the Fed when they meet...

Non-Farm Payrolls: Economic chaos

2 May 2025

Get the latest US jobs numbers as they come out and see in real time the market reaction. Join Kathleen Brooks at 13:25 BST here The market is expecting a solid jobs report for April. US non-farm payrolls are expected to expand by 138k, and the unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%....

