Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Market news

Ethereum gains 10% 🔔

9 May 2025

Record demand for Ethereum continues for the second day in a row. The price of the second-largest project is once again up over 9% to 2,370 USD, bringing the total gain over two sessions to 32%. Such a strong rebound is the result of an exceptionally negative sentiment that persisted in the market...

More

Ethereum gains 9.00%, returning to positive correlation with BTC 🔎

8 May 2025

Ethereum is up more than 9% today and testing key resistance at the 2,000 USD level. Improved sentiment across the broader cryptocurrency market has also restored its correlation with Bitcoin, as we noted in last week’s analysis. The rise in Ethereum is clearly a result of multiple positive...

More

UK/ US trade pact: what we know so far

8 May 2025

The big news today is not the BOE meeting or the fallout from last night’s FOMC meeting, but instead it is the UK/ US trade agreement. Details are starting to leak as we lead up to a press conference in the White House at 1500 BST. Below, we look at the details so far: President Trump...

More

29 June 2018
28 June 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1.4 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app