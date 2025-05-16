Read more
Tech vs. Luxury, why tech is coming out on top

16 May 2025

Could Europe’s stock market dominance be threatened by the resurgence of tech? Why European luxury is fragmenting What’s up with LVMH As risk appetite returns to the market, the focus is on whether US stocks can play catch up with European stock indices, which have outperformed...

Stock markets take a pause, but can the big recovery continue?

16 May 2025

The chief driver of global markets this week has been improving US trade relations, especially with China. However, as we end the week, this is fading. On Thursday, the powerful uptrend in the Nasdaq took a breather, for the first time this week. Nvidia also fell slightly on Thursday, however, the chip...

UK GDP boost

15 May 2025

There has been good economic news for the UK this morning. Q1 GDP was stronger than expected last quarter, rising 0.7%, vs. 0.6% expected, the annual rate is now 1.3%, down slightly from the 1.5% in Q4 2024, but still a robust level. The UK economy is now growing at a faster rate than the US and the...

