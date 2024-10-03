Bitcoin loses 3%; are cryptocurrencies under pressure from rising yields?
The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is losing about 3% today and has fallen below $71,000. The broader crypto market's declines coincide with today's...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
U.S. markets open slightly in the red Dollar relatively strong at the beginning of the session Yields on 10-year U.S. bonds gain to 4.27% The...
Natural gas storage, according to the EIA report, fell by 9 million cubic feet (bcf) compared to the expected decrease of 2 bcf and a decline of 40 bcf...
There’s been a mixture of corporate and macro news that have moved markets on Thursday. US producer price data surprised on the upside, which is...
In the fourth year of a market deficit, the cocoa crisis seems to be deepening, with futures gaining today 5% today, reaching new historic highs. African...
DE40 drops ahead of Wall Street open Rheinmetall optimistic about outlook for new year Overall market situation: Thursday's trading session...
Oracle jumps almost 12% after fiscal-Q3 earnings The biggest single-day jump since December 2021 Results show big increase in demand Company expects...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares are trading down more than 1% ahead of the U.S. market open after executives at UXL, which is backed by Intel (INTC.US), Alphabet...
US PPI inflation report for February was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. The report was of second-importance, as the more important CPI data was already...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Retail Sales Data for February: Retail Sales: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.8% MoM; previous -1.1%...
Bloomberg reports that Hungarian cabinet decided to send back a contested change in central bank's law for further consultations as policymakers seek...
A lot of markets' attention is on Japan recently, as there are more and more signs suggesting that Bank of Japan will exit negative interest rates...
EUR took a hit this morning following comments from Yannis Stournaras, Governor of Bank of Greece and member of ECB Governor Council. Stournaras made a...
European indice set to open little changed Retail sales and PPI data from the United States Speeches from ECB members European index futures...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 dropped 0.19%, Dow Jones gained 0.10%, Nasdaq declined 0.54% and small-cap...
- Wage negotiations in Japan are underway. Speculation is rife that major corporations are set to raise wages by up to 5%, which would be one of the biggest...
Wage negotiations are underway this week. It is already clear that major corporations are to make pay raises of at least 5%, with one of the largest hikes...
Dollar Tree (DLTR.US) shares are losing 8.5% during the Wednesday's trading session following the release of its annual sales guidance, which was below...
One of the main features of financial markets this year is the lack of volatility across the main indices. The Vix, the volatility gauge of the S&P...