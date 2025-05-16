Equities continue to sink as European Summit begins
The rout on the European stock markets continues while European leaders gather in Brussel for a two-day summit. Among the most important topics on the...
Could Europe’s stock market dominance be threatened by the resurgence of tech? Why European luxury is fragmenting What’s up with LVMH As risk appetite returns to the market, the focus is on whether US stocks can play catch up with European stock indices, which have outperformed...
The chief driver of global markets this week has been improving US trade relations, especially with China. However, as we end the week, this is fading. On Thursday, the powerful uptrend in the Nasdaq took a breather, for the first time this week. Nvidia also fell slightly on Thursday, however, the chip...
There has been good economic news for the UK this morning. Q1 GDP was stronger than expected last quarter, rising 0.7%, vs. 0.6% expected, the annual rate is now 1.3%, down slightly from the 1.5% in Q4 2024, but still a robust level. The UK economy is now growing at a faster rate than the US and the...
Summary: US GDP Q/Q: 2.0% vs 2.2% exp Trump agrees to Putin meeting US500 hits lowest level of the month below 2700 US growth in first quarter was slower...
Summary: German Prelim CPI Y/Y: 2.1% vs 2.1% exp Euro area estimate out tomorrow EURUSD retests key 1.15 level The latest inflation figures form several...
Summary: Facebook eases its approach towards cryptocurrency advertisements European stock markets continuously march lower Final US GDP reading for...
Summary: The US House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at fighting illicit use of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) is reapproaching...
Summary: Czech National Bank raises rates for the fourth time in less than a year Weaker than estimated the exchange-rate among major reasons behind such...
There’s been more downside seen in the pound today with the currency falling to its lowest level since last November against the US dollar and in...
Summary: European equity markets start lower, but then recover to some extent DAX (DE30) strives to rise, beware of a dead cat bounce Seasonality suggests...
Summary: Preliminary European inflation readings are the top-tier data for today Final Q1 US GDP release should bring a modest impact to the dollar Swedish...
Summary: RBNZ stays on hold as expected, but it offers a bit more dovish stuff BoC’s Poloz brushes off the soft macroeconomic data, July’s rate hike odds...
Summary: Stocks rise on easing of trade tensions Oil surges on largest DOE draw since Sep ’16 ZAR drops on Moody’s report Will Bitcoin boost Japanese...
Summary: DOE crude oil inventories: -9.9M Largest drawdown since September 2016 Oil.WTI jumps back near highest level of the year A massive drop in...
Summary: Trump chooses less severe plan for Chinese tech investments Mnuchin expecting a "big" GDP number; mixed US data Stock indices bounce sharply...
Summary: ZAR slides on the back of Moody’s report European stock indices climb back to trade in green Oil traders await DOE reading after yesterday’s...
Oil prices are continuing to recover on Wednesday following an announcement coming from the US State Department. It urged all companies which buy oil from...
Summary: Moody’s offers quite downbeat comments on the South African economy Maintaining longs on USDZAR results in a punishment from the upward-sloping...
The FTSE is trading lower once more this morning with global equities remaining under pressure heading into end of the month, quarter and 1st half of the...
Summary: CEO of financial services giant headquartered in Japan claims the Japanese economy could be about to boom once again thanks to Bitcoin Alibaba’s...
Summary: European Union summit begins tomorrow DAX (DE30 on xStation5) is testing the support level at 12150 pts Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) slumps to...
Summary: Durable goods orders expected to decrease for the second month Will DOE confirm massive inventories build suggested by API? RBNZ may reinforce...
