CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Three key drivers of markets today

22 May 2025

Stock markets and some risky assets are under pressure this week, as new risks emerge that could trigger volatility.  European and Asian markets followed US markets lower, as rising bond yields around the world upset last month’s stock market recovery rally. The key drivers of price action...

Equity outlook: What will drive markets for the rest of Q2?

21 May 2025

2025 has been notable because of the outperformance of European equities vs. US equities. For example, the Dax is higher by 20% YTD, compared to just over 1% for the S&P 500. The performance gap has narrowed in the past month, the Dax is higher by 13%, vs a 12% gain for the S&P 500, and a...

UK CPI surges in April

21 May 2025

UK CPI surged in April and was even stronger than expectated. The headline rate jumped 1.2% on the month, the annual rate rose to 3.5%, its highest level since January 2024. The core rate jumped to 3.8% from 3.4% in March, and service price inflation also increased to 5.4%. The significant increases...

