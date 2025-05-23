Economic calendar: Will Riksbank hint at a hike this year?
Summary: Riksbank is expected to leave rates unchanged, but the focus will be on the forward guidance US durable goods orders should confirm a decline...
We may have thought that tariff risks were yesterday’s concern, but no, they are back to haunt risk sentiment. Stocks sold off on Friday after the US announced that it would slap the EU with a 50% tariff rate on all products. The impact on markets was swift: European stocks weakened by 2%,...
The stock market rally is over as we head into the long weekend. President Trump has proposed a 50% tariff on all EU imports from June 1st, which leaves just over a week for the EU and the US to reach an agreement to avert this devastating levy on the EU. Is the President using tariffs as another...
Trump criticized the European Union on his Truth Social profile and also recommended imposing 50% tariffs on EU countries from June 1, 2025. In response to the words of the US president, we see clear movements in European indices and contracts for US indices. At the same time, investors are moving their...
Summary: Horst Seehofer and Angela Merkel reach a deal on migration so that Seehofer will keep his posts Oil prices bounce back due to a Libyan production...
Summary: Stock indices from Wall Street trade lower EURUSD trades within the vicinity of 1.16 handle Tesla (TSLA.US) erases all of today’s gains Moods...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: US manufacturing ISM: 60.2 pts vs 58.5 pts exp S&P 500 (US500 on xStation5) eyes another test of the 50% Fibo level Tesla (TSLA.US) jumps...
Summary: After a lower weekly opening DE30 price is moving higher towards the equilibrium level. DE30 approaches the upward trendline on the weekly...
Summary: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is said to have won Mexican presidential elections “Together We Will Make History” coalition claims clear victory...
Summary: European stock investors launched new week in downbeat moods UK manufacturing PMI beats expectations ISM manufacturing index to be released...
Summary: A mining center in Sichuan province was damaged by a flood Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) trades sluggishly in the vicinity of $6300 handle EU...
Summary: UK manufacturing PMI beats expectations in June, but stays unchanged compared to the prior month Moods among managers stay quite lacklustre,...
Summary: European equities start sharply lower as German political chaos weighs on DAX (DE30) looks to continue falling, a key technical support in sight...
Summary: UK manufacturing PMI together with US ISM for manufacturing should draw most of attention today An avalanche of US data with the payrolls report...
Summary: Oil prices trade notably lower in the morning following a Trump’s tweet regarding rising output by Saudi Arabia Euro roiled by German politics...
Summary: Stocks on the rise at the end of H1 Euro attempts to firm up as inflation meets expectations USDCAD pulls back from 1-year high after data Where...
Summary: All US indices in the green in final session of the week, month and quarter US500 holds rising trendline Favourable seasonality effects could...
Summary: Wheat’s fundamentals are mixed Trade Wars as one of the major risk factors CFTC data suggests continuation of decline Wheat price has...
Summary: Canadian GDP M/M: +0.1% vs 0.0% exp US core PCE 2.0% vs 1.9% exp USDCAD falls back after making 1-year high A batch of data from North America...
Nomura issued a recommendation for GBPCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
European stock markets are rallying today following the upbeat result coming from the EU summit in Brussels, where the leaders hammered out a preliminary...
Summary: EMU inflation reached ECB’s target Significant gains across European stock markets US PCE inflation data to be released in the afternoon Equity...
