Euro holds gains as inflation matches expectations
Summary: EMU headline inflation ticks up in June in line with the median estimate Core inflation slows as expected, energy prices led a headline CPI increase EURUSD...
We may have thought that tariff risks were yesterday’s concern, but no, they are back to haunt risk sentiment. Stocks sold off on Friday after the US announced that it would slap the EU with a 50% tariff rate on all products. The impact on markets was swift: European stocks weakened by 2%,...
The stock market rally is over as we head into the long weekend. President Trump has proposed a 50% tariff on all EU imports from June 1st, which leaves just over a week for the EU and the US to reach an agreement to avert this devastating levy on the EU. Is the President using tariffs as another...
Trump criticized the European Union on his Truth Social profile and also recommended imposing 50% tariffs on EU countries from June 1, 2025. In response to the words of the US president, we see clear movements in European indices and contracts for US indices. At the same time, investors are moving their...
Summary: German unemployment falls for 12th consecutive month DAX (DE30 on xStation5) eyes a break above the resistance at 12355 pts Deutsche Bank...
Better than expected UK growth in the first quarter has perhaps sewed the first seeds of recovery for the pound after the currency hit a 7-month low against...
Summary: "We cannot expect Bitcoin to rapidly surge again", says a famous Japanese economist Ethereum has been the most resilient to the latest crypto...
Summary: EMU inflation expected to accelerate Will PCE inflation reading from the US justify a move in dot plot? Consensus suggests that the Canadian...
Summary: Euro jumps substantially after the news that the EU summit in Brussels resulted in a deal on an immigration crisis Risk-on again, JPY moves...
Summary: US GDP revised lower for Q1 EURUSD retests key level as German inflation meets forecasts Facebook lifts crypto ban CZK reacts to surprise CNB...
Citi issued a recommendation for AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market): 81.150 Target:...
The rout on the European stock markets continues while European leaders gather in Brussel for a two-day summit. Among the most important topics on the...
Summary: US GDP Q/Q: 2.0% vs 2.2% exp Trump agrees to Putin meeting US500 hits lowest level of the month below 2700 US growth in first quarter was slower...
Summary: German Prelim CPI Y/Y: 2.1% vs 2.1% exp Euro area estimate out tomorrow EURUSD retests key 1.15 level The latest inflation figures form several...
Summary: Facebook eases its approach towards cryptocurrency advertisements European stock markets continuously march lower Final US GDP reading for...
Summary: The US House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at fighting illicit use of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) is reapproaching...
Summary: Czech National Bank raises rates for the fourth time in less than a year Weaker than estimated the exchange-rate among major reasons behind such...
There’s been more downside seen in the pound today with the currency falling to its lowest level since last November against the US dollar and in...
Summary: European equity markets start lower, but then recover to some extent DAX (DE30) strives to rise, beware of a dead cat bounce Seasonality suggests...
Summary: Preliminary European inflation readings are the top-tier data for today Final Q1 US GDP release should bring a modest impact to the dollar Swedish...
Summary: RBNZ stays on hold as expected, but it offers a bit more dovish stuff BoC’s Poloz brushes off the soft macroeconomic data, July’s rate hike odds...
Summary: Stocks rise on easing of trade tensions Oil surges on largest DOE draw since Sep ’16 ZAR drops on Moody’s report Will Bitcoin boost Japanese...
Summary: DOE crude oil inventories: -9.9M Largest drawdown since September 2016 Oil.WTI jumps back near highest level of the year A massive drop in...
