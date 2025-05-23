Read more
23 May 2025

We may have thought that tariff risks were yesterday’s concern, but no, they are back to haunt risk sentiment. Stocks sold off on Friday after the  US announced that it would slap the EU with a 50% tariff rate on all products. The impact on markets was swift: European stocks weakened by 2%,...

Trump ramps up tariff threats once more

23 May 2025

The stock market rally is over as we head into the long weekend. President Trump has proposed a 50% tariff on all EU imports from June 1st, which leaves just over a week for the EU and the US to reach an agreement to avert this devastating levy on the EU. Is the President using tariffs as another...

US500 dips 1.8% after tariff warning 🚨

23 May 2025

Trump criticized the European Union on his Truth Social profile and also recommended imposing 50% tariffs on EU countries from June 1, 2025. In response to the words of the US president, we see clear movements in European indices and contracts for US indices. At the same time, investors are moving their...

