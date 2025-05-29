Read more
Market news

Stocks give back gains as legal wrangle begins, and Nvidia surges

29 May 2025

Why are tariffs not going away any time soon? How Trump can continue to levy imports. Why pharma might be next. Investor enthusiasm for stocks and the dollar curbed. Cracks are starting to appear in the US labour market. Nvidia vs. HP, the winners and losers in the age of tariffs. The...



Court bombshell derails Trump’s tariffs, as dollar surges

29 May 2025

Donald Trump’s tariff knock back by the US Court of International Trade, is the main news that traders are digesting this morning. It throws into disarray several trade deals that have already been agreed, and those that are still in the negotiation phase. The ruling accuses President Trump...



Nvidia’s stock surges, after monster results in spite of chip export curbs to China

28 May 2025

Nvidia’s done it again. They delivered another monster earnings report for the first quarter of this year. Revenues were an enormous $44.06bn of revenue for last quarter, beating estimates of $43.2bn, earnings per share also beat estimates at $0.96, vs. $0.93. Net income was slightly below expectations...



