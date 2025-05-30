Read more
OPEC+ Considers Output Hike Above 411,000 bpd for July, Extending Oil Price Weakness

30 May 2025

OPEC+ is contemplating an increase in crude oil output for July exceeding 411,000 barrels per day (bpd), a move that would sustain the recent downward trajectory in oil markets. Over the past few months, eight core OPEC+ members – including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Oman,...

US inflation stays stable, but tariff risks remain elevated as US/ China talks break down

30 May 2025

US equity market futures are pointing to a lower open for the US on Friday, as the market digests a social media post from the White House said that China had violated its agreement with the US. Trump blames himself for this, saying that he was too nice to China two weeks ago when they agreed new terms...

Stocks give back gains as legal wrangle begins, and Nvidia surges

29 May 2025

Why are tariffs not going away any time soon? How Trump can continue to levy imports. Why pharma might be next. Investor enthusiasm for stocks and the dollar curbed. Cracks are starting to appear in the US labour market. Nvidia vs. HP, the winners and losers in the age of tariffs. The...

